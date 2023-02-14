—

For nine days during Sydney WorldPride 2023, parts of the Oxford Street Precinct will be transformed into Pride Villages, which will act as festival hubs.

For March 4 and 5 Oxford Street will also be closed off to vehicle traffic for a giant street party in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Free To Attend

The Pride Villages are free to attend and will feature performances by Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, drag artist Trevor Ashley, superstars Big Thick Energy, singer Vassy, musician HANDSOME, dance music group Haiku Hands, and singer/songwriter Chela.

During the Oxford Street party, a Community Hub will open on Oxford Street. According to organisers, the hub will be run by, “community organisations and will be a place for community members to engage with issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Also, over 20 businesses in the precinct will be expanding onto the street, including the Riley Hotel, the Burdekin, Stonewall, TRADE Nightclub, Claire’s Kitchen, House of Priscilla, Oxford Hotel, A[TEST], and High Heels.

‘An Inclusive Experience For Everyone’

Speaking about being a part of Sydney WorldPride, Wurst said, “I am so excited to be part of Sydney WorldPride and cannot wait to spread all the happiness that I already feel knowing that soon I will be back Down Under!”

According to CEO of Sydney WorldPride Kate Wickett, “Pride Villages will be the heart of the Sydney WorldPride, taking place in the spiritual home of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pride Villages is the realisation of a vision we have had from the outset – to bring together the LGBTQIA+ community, Sydneysiders, visitors, businesses and performers, in an inclusive experience for everyone.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 begins on February 17. The Queer mega-festival will go on for 17 days, ending on March 5.

With over 500,000 people expected to take part, this will be the biggest LGBTQI event to happen in the Southern Hemisphere.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then, it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023, go to sydneyworldpride.com