—

To reopen or not to reopen – ARQ has finally put an end to the endless rumours. Following a two-year hiatus, Sydney’s legendary gay bar ARQ has announced that it is reopening on December 16, 2022 after a multi-million dollar face lift.

Bodyline spa, Sydney’s longest-running gay bathhouse, will also return.

“The iconic legacy of ARQ lies within our teams passion for the entertainment industry and the overwhelming support from the community, which we are endlessly thankful for,” ARQ owner, Shadd Danesi said in a statement.

Advertisement

Multi-Million Dollar Facelift

ARQ first opened in 1999, and soon achieved iconic status, boasting top local and international acts, including Lady Gaga. The gay bar downed its shutters during the Sydney 2020 lockdowns, while Bodyline Spa, announced its closure in January 2021. Since then rumours have swirled about the venue being listed on the market and its various reopening dates.

ARQ will reopen just in time for Sydney WorldPride, which will be held from February 17 to March 5, 2023.

According to ARQ, when the bar reopens, patrons will be met with “a wave of nostalgia” and boast of “state of the art visual, lighting and sound equipment, including Australia’s first moving lighting truss”, and world-class entertainment from pyrotechnics, aerialists, Drag Queens and international acts.

Advertisement

Star-Studded Opening Weekend

The opening weekend promises to be star-studded and will feature special guests artists including, singer and actor Nat Bass (December 16), singer Zoë Badwi and DJ and electronic music producer Sgt Slick (December 17), Australia’s Got Talent singer Jack Vidgen (December 18), along with local acts Kitty Glitter & DJ Dan Murphy. Tickets for the opening weekend go live on December 7, on the ARQ website.

The bar management has promised that heart of the brand will remain the same as it has for the past over two decades – “creating a safe space for the queer community, while showcasing Sydney’s emerging artists, fostering their growth, and elevating the nightlife industry within Australia”.

















