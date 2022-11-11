—

The forum educated those who attended why conversion practices should be banned. Photo: supplied.

Parliament House in Tasmania held a forum that had over 120 attendees listening and learning about why LGBTQ+ conversion should be banned in the state.

The forum, ‘Ending Conversion Practices: An experts forum on the path forward’ was hosted by Independent Member for Clark, Kristie Johnson and presented a wide array of medical, faith-based, social, legislative and survivor perspectives.

The aim was to educate as to why it was important to enact legislation to protect the LGBTQ+ community from what is deemed unethical, damaging and ineffective practices.

Tasmanians Willing To Stand Up

The spokesperson for Equality Tasmania, Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone has said that Tasmania should not accept this as the norm.

“The success of the forum was an indication that Tasmanians are willing to stand up and fight for equality, safety, and inclusion for all Tasmanians in the face of cruelty, bigotry and hate,” Mercer-Mapstone said.

Vice President Australian Medical Association Tasmania, Annette Barrett pointed out the damage conversion practices have inflicted.

“All the studies conclude that conversion practices are harmful. The Australian Medical Association, along with the Australian Psychological Association and a long list of other healthcare associations, are united in our belief that conversion practices should and must be banned,” she said.

“Jesus talked about justice. He challenged social mores. For me, the point at which I stand in solidarity with my homosexual friends is a position I hold that comes from my faith and my understanding of what Jesus would do,” he said.

Toxic Backlash

And while it’s encouraging to see Tasmania’s premier Jeremy Rockcliff committing to implement a conversion practice legislation proposed by the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute, national conversion survivor advocate, Nathan Despott noted that the backlash is becoming toxic.

“It’s very encouraging that the Tasmanian Premier has committed to implementing the model for conversion practice legislation proposed by the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute,” Despott said.

“But the backlash to this commitment is deeply misleading and the most toxic in Australia. It is grounded in the view that LGBTIQA+ people are inherently broken, a view that has no place in Tasmanian health services or faith communities. We owe it to survivors to ensure the backlash fails and the final legislation is as strong as it can be.”