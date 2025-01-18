Tasmanian Councillor Condemned for Demonising Queer Eye Star

Tasmanian City Councillor for Burnie Trent Aitken has faced widespread backlash for a social media post criticising non-binary star of Queer Eye, Jonathon van Ness, for their choice of attire at the Golden Globe Awards.

The now-deleted post, which surfaced on January 14, has prompted a strong response from both the Burnie City Council and LGBTQIA+ advocates.

In his controversial remarks, Cr Aitken stated that van Ness is “not right in the head,” adding, “As a man, I am ashamed that we let this happen. This is a glamorised mental health issue. It is not normal for a man to behave like this. I wouldn’t let him anywhere kids.”

The comments have been met with condemnation from the LGBTQIA+ community and his fellow councillors alike.

Acting Mayor Giovanna Simpson addressed the situation, clarifying that several councillors had urged Cr Aitken to retract his post, a request he declined.

“The Burnie City Council did not share the views represented by Cr Aitken in his post,” Cr Simpson affirmed.

“Our council very much stands for unity, diversity and respect as essential elements of a supportive and inclusive community.”

Dr Lynn Jarvis, CEO of Working It Out, responded to Cr Aitken’s comments, emphasising the detrimental impact of “constant ridicule, abuse and discrimination on the basis of difference” on the mental health of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“Public officials have a responsibility to ensure they do not engage in actions that target those that do not live up to his expectations of gender or sexuality,” Dr Jarvis stated. “And which undermine broader inclusion and wellbeing.”

Rodney Croome, spokesperson for Equality Tasmania and a resident of North West Tasmania, echoed these sentiments, asserting that Cr Aitken’s comments serve to divide the community and perpetuate discrimination against cross-dressing and transgender individuals. “Cross-dressing was criminalised in Tasmania until 2000 and the last thing we want is a return to the days when Tasmanians were stigmatised for something that hurts no-one else,” he said.

Croome further highlighted the misrepresentation of LGBTQIA+ individuals, noting, “Cr Aitken is right that some LGBTIQA+ people have a higher mental health risk, but it’s because of the stigma and discrimination against us, not because of who we are.”

He condemned Aitken’s insinuation that trans, non-binary, and cross-dressing adults pose a threat to children, calling it a regressive myth that works to distract from the real issues. “Cr Aitken’s suggestion that trans, nonbinary and cross-dressing adults are a threat to children is a return to the destructive myth that gay people are paedophiles, and distracts from the fact that cisgender, heterosexual men are much more likely to abuse children.”

Croome extended an invitation to Cr Aitken, suggesting he meet with members of the North West LGBTIQA+ community to better understand the real threats facing society.

“I invite Cr Aitken to meet members of the North West LGBTIQA+ community so he can see that what the real threat to our society is discrimination, not dresses,” he remarked.

In light of these events, Equality Tasmania plans to reach out to the Burnie City Council, urging the development of an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan to promote inclusivity and combat discrimination within the community.