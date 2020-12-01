—

Teachers at a high school in New Jersey are being investigated after they used homophobic language to describe a fellow teacher during a Zoom class.

The revelations come following a class held last Wednesday, where a Dumont High School student in attendance took a screenshot of the group chat, which showed the teachers making the homophobic comments.

“Why is that kid with the gay gym teacher?” asks one, according to a screenshot of the chat posted online.

To this, another replied, “Is that her adopted kid? Who is gonna be all fucked up growing up watching 2 chicks kissing and calling them both mom.”

Following the screenshots being made public, many were quick to condemn the use of such abhorrent language and a display of homophobia. One person condemning the teachers was Dumont Mayor Andrew LaBruno, who in a post to Facebook on Sunday said, “I have been made aware of some disturbing and extremely appalling comments between Dumont High School teachers captured in a group chat shared during a Zoom class.

LaBruno also noted that Dumont was one of the first communities to “raise the Pride flag in support of our (LGBTQI) neighbours.

“While there is still much work to be done fighting against inequalities and standing up for human rights, our educators mould our children’s minds, and these comments have no place in our education system.”

LaBruno was also quick to assure the public that the Dumont Public School’s Superintendent had been alerted to the incident and that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

Though for some, this news comes as ‘too little to late’ with an online petition calling for the teachers involved to be sacked having already attracted more than 12,000 signatures.