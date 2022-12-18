—

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has recently made a stunning and spine-chilling request for a list of every trans person in Texas, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The data that Paxton’s office seeks includes personal information such as a driver’s license. The Texas Department of Public Safety had reportedly received a request back in June from the attorney general’s office.

Advertisement

Not making this up: Texas’s Republican Attorney General, Ken Paxton, literally demanded a list of transgender Texans without any reason. Make no mistake: this is another attempt to target the LGBTQ+ community & come after young people in Texas. And Gen Z will not stand for this. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) December 14, 2022

More than 16,000 instances had been identified before the department concluded that a manual search would be needed in order to determine the reason for the changes, as told to the Post by DPS spokesperson Travis Considine.

“Ultimately, our team advised prosecutors that the data requested neither existed nor could be accurately produced,” he said.

Advertisement

It’s been reported that the request did not go through official channels and was instead made directly to the driver’s license division.

Texan Republicans On War Path

The reason behind the request has not been made clear but speculation made by the LGBTQ+ community points to attempts at restricting the ability for transgender Texans to transition.

This isn’t the first time the LGBTQ+ community has seen Texan Republicans attempt to crack down on their rights; as it was only last year that Governor Greg Abbott brought in new legislation banning transgender children from participating in sports in the gender they identified as in public schools.