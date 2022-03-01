—

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has begun investigating parents who are seeking gender-affirming care for their trans children.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had last week issued a directive to the DFPS “to conduct prompt and thorough investigations of any reported instances of Texas children being subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures”.

Family Of Trans Teen Faces Investigation

Gov. Abbott’s directive stating that providing gender-affirming care should be considered a form of child abuse was both patently false and issued without proper authority. The state must stop using children as political props. — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) March 1, 2022

ACLU filed the petition on behalf of the family of a 16-year-old trans child after an investigation was launched against their mother, an employee of DFPS, for “child abuse.” The family, which filed the lawsuit anonymously, said that an investigator had already arrived at their house.

“No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child,” Adri Pérez, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

Anti-Trans Laws

A number of US states have proposed anti-trans laws. A law passed by Arkansas to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth was blocked by a federal court. Alabama has proposed criminal prosecution of those proving gender-affirming care. Texas says that a trans child receiving gender-affirming care could be removed from their family and placed in the foster care system.

The ACLU petition that names Abbot, has asked the court to block the DFPS “from investigating parents who work with medical professionals to provide their adolescent children with medically necessary gender-affirming care”.

