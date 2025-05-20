The Finalists for The 2025 South Australian Pride Awards Have Been Announced

Chloe Sargeant
May 20, 2025
Image: Image: Samuel Graves via Pride Adelaide

The 2025 South Australian Pride Awards finalists have been announced, casting a radiant spotlight on the individuals, organisations, and events that embody the heart of LGBTQIA+ life across the state. From grassroots volunteers to cultural trailblazers, these awards honour those whose courage and compassion continue to shape a more inclusive South Australia.

Now in its second year, the Pride Awards are a cornerstone of the South Australian Pride Gala, hosted by Pride Adelaide.

This year’s Gala, set for Friday 27 June at the Adelaide Festival Centre, carries profound significance—it marks 50 years since South Australia became the first jurisdiction in Australia to decriminalise same-sex activity.

“It’s a milestone that changed lives and shaped our community, and this Gala is a tribute to the courage, resilience, and love that has brought us here,” says Pride Adelaide.

Finalists for the 2025 South Australian Pride Awards

Pride Adelaide announced this year’s finalists, with awards celebrating LGBTQIA+ community organisations, employment and business, events, First Nations people, performers, sport and health, and volunteers.

“Across seven categories, these incredible individuals, groups, and organisations represent the heart of our community – leading with courage, compassion, creativity and pride,” read the announcement.

“From fierce advocates to game-changing volunteers, performers who inspire to workplaces building inclusive futures – this year’s finalists remind us of the power of visibility and the strength of unity.”

Community Group of the Year

Diverse-City
Pride of the South
Rainbow Hub SA

Employer of the Year

Coles Group Pty Ltd
Mary’s Poppin
Thorne Harbour Health

Event of the Year

A Friend of Dorothy: Anthems of Pride
Poppin Out
Pride of the South (Southern Pride March)

First Nations Person of the Year

Adam Troye-Francis
Charlotte Coulthard-Dare
Keenan Smith

Performer of the Year

Eve Elle
Lindsey Prodea
Minty Hydrangea

Sport, Health and Wellbeing Award

Adelaide University Sharks Rugby
Adelaide Frontrunners
SA Rainbow Advocacy Alliance

Volunteer of the Year

Greg Kelly
Katie Head
Kellie Green

Congratulations to all finalists at this year’s South Australian Pride Awards!

The winners of the awards will be announced at the second South Australian Pride Gala in June. You can learn more via Pride Adelaide.

