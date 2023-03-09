The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal On Why Queer Representation Matters

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, shut down a reporter’s question on why Queer representation in storylines is important.

In a video posted earlier this week, Pascal is in a parking lot when a TMZ reporter approaches and asks, “Can I ask: what do you say to the people who don’t want to see the LGBT character love stories?”

Pascal responds, “They do!”

‘You Know Why It’s So Important’

In another clip, as Pascal is returning to his car, the reporter asks, “Why is it so important that LGBTQ+ characters are on TV shows?”

This time Pascal, with a cheeky smirk, responds, “I think you’re asking the question because you know why it’s so important.”

“Can you tell me why?,” the reporter asks back.

Pascal responds, “You should know why,” before getting into his car.

Series Praised For Its Queer Love Stories

The Last of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is tasked with escorting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teenager with a secret, across a post-apocalyptic, pandemic-ridden, zombie-infested United States.

The series has been praised for its refreshing and beautiful queer love stories.

In episode three, we are introduced to Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). While the 2013 PlayStation game only touches on the pair, as a means to push the plot along, the tv series gives us a fuller look at their lives and their relationship. It also gives us something even rarer, avoiding the overused trope of violently killing off queer characters.

In episode seven we are introduced to Ellie’s best friend Riley (Storm Reid) as the episode recounts the love story between the two.

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season. If it is true to the PlayStation game, the homophobes and transphobes better buckle up because it features a lesbian relationship as well as introduces Lev, a trans character.

The Last of Us is available on the streaming service Binge in Australia. A new episode drops every week.