The Latest Drag Race Down Under Queen Talks About The Tough Competition This Season

The latest season of Drag Race Down Under has been packed with talent, drama, and jaw-dropping moments, but sadly, one queen had to sashay away this week.

After what was arguably one of the most impressive design challenges this week, which saw Mandy Moobs take out the win, New Zealand queen Lucina Innocence faced off in a lip sync for her life against Brisbane queen Freya Armani.

Sadly it was Lucinas time to sashay away, she sat down to chat with Michael James about her time on the show, her greatest challenges and proudest moments.

Lucina, darling, welcome! It’s such a pleasure to have you here, though it’s always bittersweet since it means you’ve left the competition. You had an impressive run on Drag Race Down Under. How do you feel looking back on your time on the show?

“Well, you know, it could have gotten better, but, it was great to even be there and be a part of this show. It was a great experience overall.”

You really pushed through after those first two episodes and got back up there. It felt like you were you were confident going into the sewing challenge. How was that that challenge for you?

“I had seen the season three sewing challenge and so I thought you know I can do this, like I’m not a scientist by any means, but and I can sew simple things.”

So I was aiming for safe again. I don’t think I was gonna be on the bottom, then obviously that didn’t work out!”

We haven’t seen a sewing challenge on pretty much any season where the quality from everyone has been so good, you would have easily landed safe in any other season.

“Yes, that’s what I was thinking as well.”

Did you practice sewing before the show?

“I did I made an outfit for one of my future runways that hasn’t been seen, because you know the we’re running out of resources down in Auckland. So yeah, I had a little bit of practice. I was glad that the basic material I used had some stretch to it though.”

What was the biggest thing you felt you needed to prepare for going into the show and where did you think you would excel?

“I definitely knew I would struggle a bit with any choreography or dance related challenge, so me and my friend went to one dance class. Didn’t go too well, but you know, I did what I could. The challenges I was excited for would have been like a makeover or like an acting challenge or something. If we had had, like, a Rusical that was more singing focused then I think I would have done well in that as well.”

Now when we came into this episode, there was a a feeling that things were starting to get to you, particularly when you got into the workroom, how was it by the time you got those critiques and you’re on the couch and you’re like, ‘this could be me’.

“Yeah, I think it definitely hit me at that point because like I said, I’d kind of thought I would do fine in the sewing challenge, and even after doing the runways, I still don’t think I should have lip synced. I felt just disappointed in myself and that I hadn’t really had any sort of shining moments where I had gotten to show something that I’m really good at. And that’s not really what I’d hoped for going into the competition.”

You said you didn’t think you should have been lip syncing. Who should have been lip syncing in your place?

“I would say my lovely sweet sister, Miss Brenda Bressed.”

It was an interesting lip sync choice. How did you feel when you saw that that was the song?

“I thought it must have been some sort of cruel joke!”

“It was actually used in one of the past auditions for one of the past down under audition tapes. So I had done that before and that time I took it more of like a silly, goofy sort of route. So I probably would have done it more like that had I not been in my feelings at the time, but when it when it came time to lip sync I just, you know, I was angry, I knew was going home so I kind of let myself throw it all out there.”

Snatch Game is always a beast, and you held your own this season, you managed to come out safe! How did you feel about your performance?

“I felt pretty good about it, I think being up against Brenda, Mandy and Vybe, even Lazy, like all these Queens are more at home with that stuff. That was something I knew I wasn’t going to win, so to be safe, I definitely felt like that was quite the achievement.”

Did you have any other characters in mind for Snatch Game?

I was considering Anna Faris, inspired by Scary Movie, or even Supernanny, with a sexy twist.

Looking back, if you could change one thing about your time on the show, what would it be?

“I would probably just not have touched those pink roses at all and try to make something more interesting out of the black fabric because that was kind of my gut feeling. After the walkthrough with Michelle and Isis, that kind of made me change my mind and I wish I’d just gone with my original idea.”

And your proudest moment on Drag Race Down Under?

“Probably just being able to continue pushing through all the pressure and all the, being kicked down kind of moments. Because I definitely felt after being in the bottom of the first two episodes, I was like, ‘do I just walk out and leave?’ But I’m very glad I didn’t. And yeah, I did what I could in those trying times.”

Outside of the competition, did you form any strong bonds with the other queens?

“Absolutely. I got closer with Nikita since we knew each other a bit before the show, and also with Max, Mandy, and Karna. I could go through the whole cast, it’s really cool having a group of Queens that all just want the best for each other, we talk all the time and it’s fabulous.”

That’s so heartwarming to hear. And now that the show is behind you, what’s next for Lucina Innocence?

‘I’ve just moved to Melbourne, so I’ll be performing more in Australia, and I’m working on releasing music soon.”

A singing queen! We love to see it. Lucina, it’s been such a pleasure chatting with you. Thank you for sharing your journey on Drag Race Down Under, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

