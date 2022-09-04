—

You could have heard a pin drop during the gala opening night of Opera Australia’s production of The Phantom of the Opera August 26 at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House.

The audience was packed with celebrity Sydneysiders in bow ties and gowns but the real stars of the evening were Josh Piterman, Amy Manford, and Blake Bowden.

This trio of truly gifted performers, surrounded by a stunning supporting cast and orchestra, powerfully delivered the musical’s signature songs, Music of the Night, Think of Me, All I Ask of You, the awesomely beautiful Masquerade, and of course the main title song, with vitality and power.

Obsessive And Dangerous Love

This new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mega-musical adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s novel, overseen by producer Cameron Mackintosh, and director Seth Sklar-Heyn is simply superb on every level.

While the story of an obsessive and dangerous love in 19th-century Paris is now familiar to many, it’s the exquisite attention to detail which delivers the magic to this new staging.

The 27-piece orchestra under the musical supervision of Guy Simpson is phenomenal, and the production is elevated even further by truly glorious stagecraft.

Creativity On Display

The lush costuming by Jill Parker, recreating the original designs of the late Tony award-winning Maria Bjornson is stunning, and the hair and wig design by Angela Cobbin is perfection.

The lighting design by Tony Award winner Paule Constable and the sound design by Mick Potter is also extraordinary, with some terrific video and projection design by Nina Dunn.

There is also a wonderful use of pyrotechnics throughout the show and of course the thrilling and iconic moment when the chandelier falls towards the heads of the audience still inspires awe.

An Iconic Role

Josh Piterman, who debuted as the Phantom in the West End production in 2019 is brilliant and brings true pathos to the iconic role. You can feel his pain as the Phantom pines for the affection of Christine, a love which becomes obsessive and dangerous.

Amy Manford, who also recently performed the role of Christine Daaé in the West End production before jetting home to take on the role back home in Australia, is phenomenal. Her voice is simply spectacular, and she brings grace and strength to the role, and Blake Bowden, is equally fantastic and swoon-worthy as Raoul Vicomte de Chagny.

Giuseppina Grech as Carlotta Giudicelli, Jayde Westaby as Madame Giry, Andy Morton and David Whitney as Monsieur André and Monsieur Firman and Paul Tabone as Ubaldo Piangi are also equally fantastic in support, backed by a gifted ensemble. Scott Ambler’s choreography is also outstanding.

This production is so full of wondrous moments and such creativity and passion that it now ranks as one of my all-time favorite theatrical experiences.

The Phantom of the Opera runs at the Sydney Opera House until October 16, and continues at the Arts Centre Melbourne from October 30.





