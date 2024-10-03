Heads up gaymers, the highly anticipated Melbourne International Games Week 2024 is happening right now till October 13th.

The Queer Games Festival Showcase, now in its seventh annual celebration, is the go to event for queer gamers, and non gamers alike, all over the world to come together and experience over 60 years of games developed by new and old LGBTQI+ developers.

Hosted by the volunteer team behind the Queer branch of Creative Victoria‘s Melbourne International Games Week, the lofi event is nothing short of a stimulating showcase. Kick back and pull up your gaymer chair to a seemingly endless cartridge supply from arcade games, click-and-play furry mystery games, lesbian romance visual novels, gay horror adventures to simulators, RPG and action, developed and submitted by local gaymers, with queer themes, characters, gameplay and more!

Get over here and have no fear if you’re a noob as this year’s showcase is well suited with rich stories and easy controls for non-gaymers or those looking to dip their toe in the immersive world of gaymer culture.

The event will also crown one lucky person with the title of emerging game developer along with $500 USD, provided by Minoh Workshop, which will go to the best early career developer. If you happen to be a fellow gayme developer, get planning on your new game or significant updates to an existing game for the eight annual MQGF in 2025!

So whether you’re looking to connect with the queer gamer community, meet international and Australian developers or witness a plethora of LGBTQI+ culture and yourself reflected in games, Melbourne’s Queer Games 2024 Festival is the place to be. Melbourne Queer Games strives to inform, entertain and bring queer gaymers and culture together.

The Queer Games Festival Showcase at Melbourne International Games Week 2024

Date: 25 September – 13 October

Available online via mqgf.com.au/2024/showcase/