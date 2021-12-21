—

As an advocate for the LGBTQI community since 1979, we believe this Bill will do lasting damage to our communities, especially our most vulnerable.

People’s freedom of thought, faith or belief are already strongly protected under existing laws.

To quote Liberal NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, “We haven’t needed it (Religious Discrimination Bill) for over a 100 years. Why now?”

What this bill actually does is legislate a right to discriminate, and will undermine existing protections for LGBTQI people.

One of the most worrying aspects of this Bill is the protection for “statements of belief.”

The Bill will also allow faith-based schools and institutions, like hospitals and aged care facilities, to only employ faith-based staff, despite clients of these institutions coming from various faith backgrounds (or none).

To quote Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia, “What constitutes discrimination today, will be lawful tomorrow, allowing people to say harmful, insulting and demeaning things. Things like a medical worker telling a person living with HIV that AIDS is a punishment from God, or a person living with disability that their disability is caused by the devil.”

This Bill must be defeated. Time is running out. We can not get complacent. Protection from discrimination and bigotry are not handed to us.