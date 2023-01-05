—

At 16, Thomas Fonau had to make a decision – rugby or dance. Years later, that choice gave the world Pasifika warrior queen Kween Kong.

Advertisement Drag Race Down Under, this Adelaide-based Kiwi drag performer is all set to win our hearts all over again this summer, starting at the Sydney Festival in January where she will be part of Smashed: The Brunch Party.

Appearing At Sydney Festival, Midsumma, and WorldPride 2023

Kween will follow that up with a show at the Midsumma Festival, before returning to Sydney for WorldPride 2023, where she will curate Klub Village, a variety show featuring Blak performers.

“Ru gave me two life lessons,” Kween told Star Observer in a Zoom interview after the finale.

“She spoke to me about taking care of the inner child. Most of us coming from communities that are marginalised understand what shame and guilt feels like. Even within those communities, you are further marginalised because you are gay, or queer or a Drag queen,” said Kween.

“Ru also told me, ”you are your own daddy’. There is a reason why they call her mother. There aren’t many examples of queer POC excellence and definitely not ones that have literally paved their own way in society and made mainstream culture society look at us,” said Kween.

Drag Race Down Under judge Rhys Nicholson says that Kween, along with the other season 2 finalists Hannah Conda and winner Spankie Jackson are the best portrayals of the local Drag scene today.

First Drag Gig Was At a Halloween Show

For Kween, who had been with the Australian Dance Theatre for over 13 years, her first Drag gig was at a Halloween show with her best friend.

“We probably looked like the dog’s breakfast, but I remember feeling like Beyonce and you couldn’t tell me otherwise. Walking out of my house in full drag, I felt vulnerable, scared, nervous and excited. I got an itch that I couldn’t scratch and it’s been a journey but a really rewarding one.”

Audiences also saw a performer who did not shy away from having difficult conversations about racism in society and the Drag scene.

“Winning challenges, being able to showcase my performances, being beautiful on stage, all those things are amazing things, but being able to champion the lived experience of the communities that I represent was such a high.”

“I have always represented my culture and my drag has a purpose and it means a lot for those whom I represent. There are little brown boys and girls wanting to be seen or wanting to see a version of themselves. I can only hope that the example of how I handled myself would open a door for someone to take a step and then another step, tackle the wall, break it down and create more spaces for us,” said Kween.

I Have Always Been Surrounded By Warrior Queens

On Drag Race Down Under, Kween also spoke about acceptance and family, that resonated with audiences, especially queer POC. “In my family, I have always been surrounded by warrior queens, women that have always championed me and picked me up off the floor when I’ve been broken,” said Kween, adding, ” The struggle has always been around the men in my family and it’s an ongoing battle.”

According to Kween, colonisation has had a huge role to play in attitudes. “Lots of the rules that we subscribe to now in our culture are very much indoctrinated because of Christianity and because of a white Jesus, when the missionaries came waving the Bible. Our pre-colonial ideologies about gender , sexuality and identity don’t really necessarily gel with what we’ve learned. So it’s a lot of unlearning of behaviour,” said Kween.

The era of Kween Kong has begun and she has gracefully stepped into her queendom. “These other bitches be ready, because I am going to be unstoppable,” adds Kween.