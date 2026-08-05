Thomas Bradley To Become Queensland’s First Openly Gay Governor

Queensland will have an openly gay governor for the first time when Justice Thomas Bradley becomes the King’s representative in the state later this year.

Premier David Crisafulli announced the historic appointment on Tuesday after King Charles III approved the government’s recommendation.

Bradley, who will be Queensland’s 28th governor, will be sworn in on November 1, succeeding Dr Jeannette Young after her five-year term.

Thomas Bradley to make history as Governor

Bradley appeared at the announcement alongside his partner, Dr Matthew Yoong, bringing a significant moment of LGBTQIA+ visibility to one of Queensland’s highest public offices.

“It is a tremendous honour to serve in this office,” Justice Bradley said. “I look forward to meeting as many Queenslanders as possible across our State.”

The governor undertakes constitutional and ceremonial responsibilities on behalf of the monarch, including appointing ministers, granting royal assent to legislation and representing Queensland at community events.

“I share the goals of my predecessors of Governors of Queensland,” Bradley said.

“To carry out the Constitutional responsibilities with dignity, fairness, and commitment to the rule of law.”

Expanding on the community-facing aspect of the position, he said: “Advocacy for and patronage of a diverse range of Queensland groups is integral to the role, and I share the goals of my predecessors to carry out constitutional responsibilities with dignity, fairness, and a commitment to the rule of law.”

“I call to mind all we have in common as Queenslanders: the joy we share in each other’s successes and the comfort we give in each other’s sorrows. “

“I am reminded that, in communities large and small, we are part of a common endeavour.”

Born in Far North Queensland, Bradley was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018 and elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2025. His work beyond the courtroom has included chairing the Brisbane Festival Giving Committee, serving on the Gallery of Modern Art Foundation Committee and supporting LGBTQIA+ young people as the Pinnacle Foundation’s first Queensland-based ambassador.

Pinnacle Foundation chief executive Andrew Staite said the organisation was “absolutely thrilled and delighted” by the appointment.

“His commitment is deep,” Staite said. “He is always willing to give freely of his time to inspire young people and to help them understand that they too can aspire to be their best.”

Crisafulli said Bradley’s distinguished legal career and regional upbringing would help him understand and unite communities across Queensland’s decentralised state.

Before taking office, Bradley plans to seek guidance from Young, saying he looks forward “to learn more about what advice she might have to offer”.