Thousands of Same Sex Couples Marry In Thailand

International News
Michael James
January 25, 2025
Thousands of Same Sex Couples Marry In Thailand
Image: Image: X (Twitter)

With same sex marriage laws now legally in effect in Thailand thousands of same sex couples have rushed to tie the knot.

The historic laws were passed in Thailand in 2024.

Now they are in full effect and the LGBTQIA+ community is ready to celebrate.

Same Sex Couples rush to marry in Thailand

In September Thailand officially became the first country in Southeast Asia to fully legalise same-sex marriage after King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the marriage equality bill into law, cementing the monumental victory following years of tireless campaigning by LGBTQIA+ activists.

The law changes now allow for adoption and inheritance rights, crucial components of marriage equality that LGBTQIA+ couples in the country have long sought.

We are all delighted and excited. We’ve been fighting for our rights for over 10 years, and now it’s finally happening,” said Siritata Ninlapruek, an LGBTQIA+ activist whilst speaking to the AFP of the overwhelming joy felt by many in the community at the time.

As the law changes came into effect on Thursday the reports have indicated that over 2,000 couples have tied the knot since.

Couples were also choosing the celebrate together in large events to mark the occasion, the largest of these was taking place at a luxury mall.

Over 100 couples attended the event, the largest taking place on the day, where they would all celebrate their wedding ceremonies together.

The governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt was even in attendance at the event, which he called a “Big day” for Thailand.

“I think it reflects an inclusive society, not just in terms of marriage, but also in our beliefs, cultures, and religious,” he said.

“We embrace everyone who’s different.”

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Trump Admin Removes Govt Memorial Webpages Of Matthew Shepard and Nex Benedict
January 25, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Trump Admin Removes Govt Memorial Webpages Of Matthew Shepard and Nex Benedict
International News
Get Ready To Party On The Chunk Brisbane Boat Party
January 25, 2025 | Michael James

Get Ready To Party On The Chunk Brisbane Boat Party
Brisbane News What's on
Gold Coast Set To Celebrate Rainbow Beaches 2025
January 25, 2025 | Michael James

Gold Coast Set To Celebrate Rainbow Beaches 2025
News Queensland News
New Survey Reveals Majority Support For Police At Pride
January 25, 2025 | Michael James

New Survey Reveals Majority Support For Police At Pride
National News New South Wales News News Victorian News
Peter Dutton Rejects Calls From MPs For Australia to Follow Trump’s Anti-Trans ‘Two Sexes’ Policy
January 24, 2025 | Dr Antimony Deor

Peter Dutton Rejects Calls From MPs For Australia to Follow Trump’s Anti-Trans ‘Two Sexes’ Policy
Community News National News News Sport
Rebecca Johnson OAM Announced as First CEO of Queensland LGBTIQA+ Alliance
January 24, 2025 | Michael James

Rebecca Johnson OAM Announced as First CEO of Queensland LGBTIQA+ Alliance
Community News National News News Queensland News