Thailand King Officially Legalises Same Sex Marriage

Thailand has officially become the first country in Southeast Asia to fully legalise same-sex marriage, marking a historic moment for LGBTQIA+ rights in the region.

On Tuesday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the marriage equality bill into law, cementing this monumental victory after years of tireless campaigning by LGBTQIA+ activists.

This new law will come into effect in January 2025, 120 days after the king’s endorsement.

This legislation amends Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code, replacing gender-specific terms such as “husband” and “wife” with the more inclusive “marriage partners.”

By removing gendered language, the law grants full legal, financial, and medical rights to same-sex couples.

It also allows for adoption and inheritance, crucial components of marriage equality that LGBTQIA+ couples in the country have long sought.

“We are all delighted and excited. We’ve been fighting for our rights for over 10 years, and now it’s finally happening,” said Siritata Ninlapruek, an LGBTQIA+ activist whilst speaking to the AFP of the overwhelming joy felt by many in the community.

The bill was overwhelmingly supported by the Thai parliament earlier this year, with 400 out of 415 members voting in favour of the measure .

Celebrations followed in the chamber at the time, with members waving rainbow flags and applauding this landmark moment in Thailand’s political and social history .

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her support on social media, congratulating the country “for everyone’s love” and acknowledging the efforts of all those involved in the fight for marriage equality .

Her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, had made marriage equality a priority, emphasising that legalising same-sex marriage would “strengthen family structures” and promote equality.

While Thailand has long been known for its relative openness and tolerance toward the LGBTQIA+ community, activists have faced a difficult journey.

The struggle for equal rights has spanned more than a decade, hindered by political instability and conservative attitudes in this Buddhist-majority country.

However, the new law has been hailed as a “monumental step towards equal rights” in Thailand.

This victory represents not only progress for Thailand but also represents hope for other countries in Asia, as the world watches Thailand take its place as a leader in LGBTQIA+ rights.

Thailand now joins thirty six other countries around the world who have legally passed same-sex marriage laws.