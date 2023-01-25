—

A trans dad from Seattle who got pregnant during their medical transition following a one-night stand has documented their experience of giving birth and parenting.

Danny Wakefield, who was assigned female at birth, underwent testosterone treatment for nine years and had a double mastectomy during their transition. Wakefield came out as transmasculine and non-binary. In April 2020, Wakefield found that they were pregnant after having a one-night stand with an unnamed man.

Newsweek speaking about their identity and how there was a disconnect with how people often viewed them at first glance.

Building A Family

“Although I identify as transmasculine rather than male, people often read me as a cisgender gay man. So I’m aware that it does make me more visible to live in my identity as a transmasculine person,” Wakefield said.

Wakefield spoke about how they had always known they wanted to have children, asserting that they knew “before I transitioned that I would want to carry at least one child.”

“During the transition, many people choose to freeze their eggs. I also had to consider how I would feed my baby after my double mastectomy. These were small decisions that had to be made, but I don’t regret them,” they explained.

Wakefield emphasised that it was common for many trans people to freeze their eggs during their transition in order to have extended options for family building in the future.

Trans Men Can Give Birth Too

Wakefield has amassed almost 1 million followers on their TikTok account, @dannythetransdad, and has continued to document their journey of parenting across social media platforms, including Instagram.

In the Newsweek piece, Wakefield shared their experience with getting off testosterone to carry their child, Wilder.

“It’s just been a really comforting feeling of welcoming a friend back, knowing that it’s not going to be forever. So even if moments do feel dysphoric or uncomfortable, that’s OK”, they said.

Wakefield emphasised how they didn’t fit the label of “girl” or “boy”, and identified as non-binary while having the reproductive system that allows them to carry and give birth to a child.

“Trans men and non-binary people give birth, too,” they said.





