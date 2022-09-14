—

A trans boy has been outed at a school in Israel resulting in anti-trans protests by parents and threats of school transfers.

The third grader attends Morsheth Naria school in Givat Shmuel.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses transphobic conduct, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Parents Clutch Their Pearls

In an interview with Ono News, a parent said, “The administration knew about the story and probably most of the teachers did too, but it dropped on the parents like lightning on a clear day.”

According to JewishPress, 17 transphobic parents of third graders threatened to pull their children from school.

“We, the majority of third-grade parents, are not ready to contain the phenomenon and accept the damage to our spiritual character and the emotional damage that our children are going through and will go through in the future.”

Hate Lobby

“We need your help in this fight to stand firm on the way our children are educated, and our insistence that we are not ready to apologize for our way of life and our desire to educate our children according to our will.”

In response religious LGBTQ Group, Havruta tweeted, “In the service of transphobia and under the auspices of the hate lobby, there is a demonstration in Givat Shmuel against a religious trans boy. Roni Sasover is an entrepreneur. What is the demonstration about? Against the welfare of a religious trans child, while tampering with his genitals. Did we already say pedophilia? Go home, make something for Saturday.”

בשירות הטרנספוביה ובחסות לובי השנאה, מתקיימת הפגנה בגבעת שמואל נגד ילד טרנס דתי. רוני ססובר יזמה. על מה ההפגנה? נגד רווחתו של ילד טרנס דתי, תוך התעסקות באיברי מינו. פדופיליה כבר אמרנו?

לכו הביתה, תכינו משהו לשבת. @ronisassover @michalwoldiger #טרנספוביההיאחטא — Havruta – חברותא (@Havruta_org_il) September 9, 2022

Former chief rabbi of Ramat Gan, Yaakov Ariel told News12, “ This is a sensitive issue that requires caution and care.”

Ariel continued, “In Jewish halacha, it’s impossible to change one’s gender, there’s no such thing. But there’s a child here, who needs to be treated with sensitivity and determination and not in the media. We must handle the matter with sensitivity and delicacy, there’s a child here.”