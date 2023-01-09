—

Ben MacEllen says the “gay” part of his identity often gets overlooked.

“It is a part of who I am and it hasn’t always been easy to be an out gay trans man,” says MacEllen.

“It was difficult for some workmates to fathom that I could be a trans man and same-sex attracted. I’ve even been asked – why I would bother ‘changing’ gender if I was just going to end up with a man.”

MacEllen will address these and other intrusive questions that he gets in his show Transmansplaining, which will debut in Melbourne at the Midsumma Festival 2023.

One-Man Show At Midsumma Festival 2023

A one-man show, “part comedy, part drama, with a dash of music, a good sprinkling of advocacy and education” and importantly a happy ending is how MacEllen describes Transmansplaining.

“I share my journey from pre-transition (assigned female at birth) to discovering my sexuality and gender identity, and going through social and medical transition to reveal my true self,” says MacEllen. The first half is based on his 2011 memoir A Cut Closer to Whole, while in the second half, MacEllen unpacks what it is to live as a man after 33 years.

“There’s a lot to unpack about the gender divide once you’re living life as your true gender,” says MacEllen.

The show premiered in 2019 and MacEllen has taken it to regional audiences in Castlemaine, Shepparton and Bendigo

‘Trans Community Has Been In The Firing Line’

“Capital cities often get the first look at queer stories, and LGBTIQA+ audiences from regional and especially rural areas, don’t often see performers or stories that mirror their experience. It can be so difficult for trans and gender diverse people, especially kids and teens living in remote areas to feel accepted and be seen as valued and part of a broader community.”

The Midsumma 2023 audience will watch an updated version of the show, with MacEllen taking on the political rhetoric around trans and gender-diverse people here in Australia and abroad.

“The trans community has been in the firing line and so Transmansplaining has evolved because of that focus,” says MacEllen. “Sadly, trans issues are in the media for all the wrong reasons. Creatives like myself want to focus on positive changes needed for the TGD community, on celebrating our beauty and diversity, and not have to be correcting misinformation and challenging messages of hate and fear.”

“I think Transmansplaining has a good balance of doing that while always finding humour and hope,” adds MacEllen.

Catch ”Transmansplaining at the Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette on January 25 & 26, 2023.

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79/81 Fitzroy St, St Kilda

When: January 25-26, 9:00 pm

Tickets: from $25





