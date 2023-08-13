Inclusive Café For People With Dementia To Open In Victoria Pride Centre

A Memory Lane Café pop-up event at the Victoria Pride Centre is set to open this September, creating a new meeting space for LGBTIQ+ people living with dementia.

The event in collaboration with Dementia Australia, Lifeview and the Victoria Pride Centre, aims to provide an inclusive space for queer individuals living with dementia and their carers to visit.

The Memory Lane Café project started by Dementia Australia aims to challenge the negative social stigma and isolation experienced by individuals with dementia and memory impairment.

Supportive And Inclusive

Providing the cafe for visitors to enjoy refreshments and entertainment, it also allows the community greater opportunities to socialise with people in a relaxed casual environment.

Noting the number of members with dementia who visit the centre, CEO of Victorian Pride Centre, Justine Dalla Riva, says the venue will help people “build connections in a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

“We’re proud to collaborate with Dementia Australia and Lifeview on a project that addresses the barriers LGBTIQ+ individuals face when accessing mainstream spaces and bridges the gap of social isolation for those living with dementia in LGBTIQ+ communities,” said Dalla Riva.

Dementia advocate and 2021 Victorian Senior of the Year, Anne Tudor, says the project will be a delight for all elders apart of LGBTIQ+ community.

“It will provide much comfort for members of our community, young and old, to know the Café will be supported by kindred spirits at our Pride Centre,” says Tudor.

Long Awaited Project

Dementia Australia national patron, Ita Buttrose, says the new cafe will provide a “relaxing and fun venue” that will allow people to “foster meaningful connections within the community.”.

“Creating safe and inclusive social environments is tremendously important for all people impacted by dementia,” said Buttrose.

“I congratulate Lifeview and Victorian Pride Centre for their recognition of the need for this Memory Lane Cafe and their invaluable support in making this initiative a reality.”

Lifeview CEO Samantha Jewell also expressed her excitement for the initiative, saying that it “has long been a vision” for the residential aged care group to join with the Victorian Pride Centre.

“We are excited to see this vision come to life, and we welcome people living with dementia and their support persons to join us on this journey,” said Jewell.

The Memory Lane Café is expected to begin this September. The event will be free for attendees, but will require bookings ahead of time.

To find out more about the event and register your interest,

call the National Dementia Helpline on 1800 100 500 or email [email protected]