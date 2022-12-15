—

Yarra Trams, which runs the tram network in Melbourne, unveiled the winning design for its All Aboard Rainbow Pride tram, ahead of Midsumma Festival 2023.

Local Victorian artist Marco Pennacchia’s design was announced as the winning entry after a state-wide competition and public vote. The newly wrapped tram was officially unveiled at the Brunswick Depot on Monday. The All Aboard Rainbow Pride tram will run across Melbourne CBD and the inner-city suburbs on routes 5, 6, 16 and 72.

“I’m proud that Marco’s stunning mural will feature on one of our trams throughout 2023 and I hope it brings joy and pride to Melbourne’s rainbow communities whenever they see it,” said acting Chief Executive, Adele McCarthy.

Pride Design Reflects LGBTQI Communities

Italian artist Pennacchia, who is now based in Melbourne, said that when he first read about the design competition, he thought “it would be a great opportunity to showcase a mural I have created on something that is iconic for Melbourne”.

He said his design for the Pride tram was based on the LGBTQI community “that embraces freedom and inclusivity”.

“The flag’s colours represent us all, allowing us to be ourselves, inviting us, all aboard! The two hands move toward an embrace, representing the community helping each other, no matter who you are. The hands, in black and white, are gender and raceless, everyone is welcome aboard,” explained Pennacchia in a post on social media.

‘Finding My Way To A Supportive LGBTQI Community’

“I flew to the other side of the world to feel free to be myself and to be an artist; this opportunity meant a lot to me. As someone who’s experienced difficulty in finding my way into a supportive LGBTIQ+ community, I hope my artwork demonstrates to those in difficulty that there is always someone there to lend you a helping hand and help guide you to where you’re meant to be,” Pennacchia added.

Drag Performer and LGBTQI community icon Frock Hudson, wearing Myki earrings, hosted the unveiling of the Pride tram at the Brunswick depot.

“As a Trambassador it was my pleasure to host the launch in a fabulous tram-inspired outfit made by Gaetano Roy Couture, but not even that could steal the show from such a fabulous artwork wrapped around this Pride-filled tram,” Frock Hudson posted on social media.





