Tributes Pour In For Gay Man Who Died In Vicious Melbourne CBD Attack, Andrew Truman

Tributes have been pouring in for Andrew Truman, the 44-year-old gay man who passed away as as result of the Melbourne CBD attack on Wednesday October 9.

According to Victoria Police, Truman, who is from Seddon, was walking home on Elizabeth Street in Melbourne’s CBD after attending the Clocks pub on Flinders Street to watch a band.

As he walked home, a man randomly approached him, striking him in the head.

He sustained significant head injuries in the attack. Truman was taken to hospital and placed on life support, but tragically died from his injuries.

Truman was “a proud gay man” and a “fierce supporter” of the LGBT community

In a statement to media, his brother Trevor said that Andrew (also lovingly known as ‘Chewie’) was a “vibrant, independent, courageous man who was unafraid to be himself”.

“He was a marvellous and fierce supporter of the LGBTQIAP+ community and a proud gay man,” said Trevor. “He didn’t hesitate to take the lead on the dance floor or in singing karaoke.”

“May we all have at least an ounce of his flavour.

“Andrew was well loved and cared for and at times a more than passionate Western Bulldogs supporter.

“We are still in shock at his loss.

“We would also like to thank anyone who stopped to help Andrew Wednesday evening and especially the paramedics, the medical staff at Royal Melbourne Hospital ICU and the officers at Victoria Police.”

Truman’s teammates say heartbroken goodbye

Andrew also loved sport, being a long-time Western Bulldogs supporter, and a keen footy player.

The Wyndham All Abilities Football & Cricket Club Inc posted their heartbreak over the loss of Andrew, who was a lifetime member of the team.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you of the sudden passing of Andrew Chewie Truman,” said Club President Paul Barrett on social media.

“Chewie was a multiple premiership player and life member of our great club. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Truman family at this time. A deeply sad day for all that knew Chewie.”

The Williamstown Seagulls FIDA FC posted on social media, passing on their condolences to all who loved Andrew.

“Williamstown Seagulls FIDA FC extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Andrew “Chewie” Truman, on his sudden passing.

“Chewie was an original FIDA player with the Maribyrnong Bulldogs, and then the Wyndham Tigers, where he was a life member.

“His enthusiasm for football, and especially the Western Bulldogs, was infectious, and he was always ready for a friendly chat. Go Long With The Wind.”

Lower Bears Plenty FIDA FC also posted their condolences,

Police still looking for man alleged to be behind Melbourne CBD attack

Victoria Police have been conducting a major search for Todd Menegaldo since the Melbourne CBD attack.

Menegaldo is described as approximately 180 -185cm tall with a thin build. He also goes by the nickname “Rooster” and owns a black and white crossbreed Staffordshire terrier.

He is known to frequent the areas around Elizabeth Street and Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne’s CBD, as well as Mildura and Bendigo.

They’re appealing to the public for assistance, but urged the public not to approach him, and to contact triple zero (000) immediately.