Trixie Mattel, Ricky Martin, and Maggie Rogers Add Spark to Madonna’s Celebration Tour

Madonna’s Celebration Tour has seen a crossover of celebrities joining her on stage to get lap dances, with big names including Trixie Mattel, Ricky Martin and Maggie Rogers.

The latest celebrity to join the pop sensation’s twelfth concert tour was Drag Race’s Trixie Mattel, where she was asked to judge the ballroom segment of the show.

Trixie Mattel joins Madonna on Stage

Draped in a hot pink sequin gown, a blonde wig, and an oversized boa, Trixie Mattel sat beside Madonna, judging as dancers vogued and strutted.

Throughout the show, one of Madonna’s performers handed her an American football, while another spanked her with a riding crop.

A Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova fan page on X, formerly known as Twitter, @trixandkatdaily posted a one minute clip of Mattel sitting on stage judging the dancers. Holding posters with “Chop” and “10,” Mattel was also seen grinding on a football.

Two shirtless dancers, one with shorts around his ankles, mimicked going down on both Trixie and Madonna.

Fans of the two stars took to X to express their shock, with one writing, “Seeing Trixie Mattel at the Austin Madonna concert was not something on my bingo card. I started shaking”.

Another person simply wrote in all caps, ‘TRIXIE MATTEL AND MADONNA. THIS IS EVERYTHING”.

Fans convinced Ricky Martin Got Aroused Onstage

Earlier this month, Ricky Martin was also invited onstage by the superstar during her Miami concert. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter participated in the ballroom segment of Madonna’s acclaimed tour, where he watched dancers on the runway, and provided them with a score.

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer made headlines after speculation about him receiving a surprise lap dance from dancers, sparked speculation about his reaction.

Fans noted a bulge in his pants, fuelling discussions about arousal. Media outlets including TMZ and Entertainment Weekly added to the speculation about the possibility of Martin becoming aroused during the concert.

One fan wrote, “Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a …..”, with a video of the concert moment.

Another X user expressed their disbelief over the rumours, commenting, “I cannot believe there’s been 2 days of ‘Ricky Martin got a boner on stage at the Madonna concert’ posts and articles when it’s clearly just the way the crotch rides up when he sits down because they’re baggy.

However, Martin didn’t address the speculation, instead thanking Madonna for the invite and urging fans to catch the show.

“Thank you @madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”, the singer wrote on Instagram.

One user commented, “My favourite icons sharing the stage”.

Maggie Rogers’ Beelines For Queer Sex Shop Before Madonna Stage Debut

In January, Maggie Rogers joined Madonna onstage in Boston, following the release of her third album, ‘Don’t Forget Me’.

The singer-songwriter spoke to PEOPLE Magazine, telling them she had been contacted only three hours prior to the show.

“I’m a Harvard fellow right now, so I was living in Cambridge at the beginning of the year, spending time on campus. I was going to the show, but I only had my school clothes, so I literally got the call that she wanted me to come onstage, and I was like, ‘What do I do?'”

Rogers mentioned receiving assistance from a local queer sex store to put together a last-minute outfit for her guest appearance on the ‘Celebration Tour’.

“I immediately went to the queer sex shop down the street in Cambridge that’s been there since the ’60s, and they totally decked me out.”

“Looking back, “I’m going to be processing this one for a long time. So much of her music also influenced [her 2022 album] Surrender, and getting a lap dance next to Madonna in front of 20,000 people was not on my 2024 bingo card, but I am so happy that it’s something that I’ve checked off”, she added.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour began in October last year and is set to conclude on May 4, with a free concert at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.