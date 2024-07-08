Troye Sivan Announces He’s Bringing His Raunchy 2024 Tour To Australia

Troye Sivan has officially announced that he will be bringing his Something to Give Each Other tour to Australian shores in November.

The extremely well-received and raunchy tour has made headlines while moving around Europe, most recently for Sivan bringing out his ‘One of Your Girls’ music video co-star Ross Lynch for an on-stage lap dance in London.

This is Sivan’s first headlining tour of Australia in five years.

Aussie singer-songwriter – and co-writer of Sivan’s track song Can’t Go Back, Baby – Nick Ward will be the support act for the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Troye Sivan Australian Tour 2024 dates

Here are the Troye Sivan 2024 Australia Tour Dates:

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 — The Drive, Adelaide.

Thursday, 21 November 2024 — Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne.

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 — Riverstage, Brisbane.

Thursday, 28 November — Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney.

It’s currently not known if more dates will be added.

When do the Troye Sivan Australian tour tickets go on sale?

Live Nation’s pre-sale for Troye Sivan tickets will begin at Monday, 15 July at 11am (which you can register for through troyesivan.com) and then the general sale will begin the day after, on Tuesday, 16 July from 12pm.

However Vodafone or Mastercard customers and Westfield members will have access to pre-sales.

Vodafone customers can access a pre-sale from Thursday July 11.

People who have a Mastercard can access a pre-sale from 10am Thursday, July 11 until 10am Monday 15 July.

Westfield members can access a pre-sale to to reserved Troye Sivan tickets from 12pm Tuesday, 16 July from 12pm.