Troye Sivan’s ‘BOWL’ Provokes Confusion

Aussie pop star and queer icon Troye Sivan has been lambasted by fans after promoting a bottomless “bowl” on Instagram.

Sivan shared a photo of two variations of the uniquely designed bowls on Instagram, which come from his company Tsu Lange Yor.

“Very excited to show you all Tsu Lange Yor’s newest homeware – the BOWL,” Sivan said in a post to his Instagram.

“Available in two sizes, one for your personal (keys, wallet, headphones), and one for your perishables (tomatoes, citrus and squash).

“I’ve been living [with] mine for a few months and it’s genuinely my favourite thing. Available now.”

The post included photos of the two different sized versions of the BOWL, with the smaller one showcasing its ability to hold the singer’s driver’s licence, jewellery and a condom. Meanwhile, the larger variant is shown holding fruits.

Fans were confused by the alleged bowl, and especially by its high price point. The small version of the BOWL is $196 Australian dollars, while the full size version is $718.

“Isn’t a bowl legally required to have a bottom?” one puzzled Instagram user asked on the post, while another shared a similar sentiment: “$700 for a bowl that doesn’t even have a bottom? Boy bye.”

Plenty of users had fun making fun of the bowl – Carter James called it a “glory bowl” and the official Grindr account said that Sivan was “beating the bottom allegations.”

It seems that Sivan’s promotion of the BOWL hasn’t quite landed how he anticipated, with plenty of criticism of the product of peak consumerism.

Other Troye Sivan news

Sivan announced a much more worthwhile investment over the weekend with dates for the ‘Sweat’ tour, a string of shows in North America alongside Charli XCX.

Promoted on the accounts of both pop stars, the tour will stop at 21 cities in North America with assistance from Shygirl.

The tour will be in support of Charli’s upcoming album brat while also serving as the second leg of Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other tour.

Though unlikely, all we can do is hope that Australian dates for the tour will be announced – both artists are well overdue for tours Down Under!