Trump Supporter Says Hetero Sex Without Reproducing Is ‘Gay Sex’

In news that shouldn’t surprise anyone, a Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat on a podcast has some absolutely wild ideas about sex, including the idea that sex without the intention to reproduce is “gay sex.”

Conservative couple Isabella and Josiah Moody appeared on The Luke Beasley Show and came out swinging with alarmingly predictable complaints like too many gays on TV, too many Pride Month celebrations and that queer people should go back in the closet. However, The most unusual comment in the video came from Josiah, who claimed that sex without the intent of recreation was “gay sex” to him.

“As soon as we’re together, it’s like no birth control, no nothing, because I’m not going to have gay sex,” he said. “Gay sex is more than just another man and a man, it’s just the idea of looking at sex as such a materialistic thing.”

Trump supporter doesn’t want to have gay sex with his wife. pic.twitter.com/UMuxAbHtTA — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) December 3, 2024

At the end of the clip (where Josiah also said that infertile people staying celibate was “honourable), host Luke Beasley poked fun at the sentiment by saying “No gay sex with women, guys!” Apparently unfazed, Josiah simply said that he agreed.

The comments were widely derided when the post was shared to Twitter/X, with many users dumbfounded by the logic in the statement. “I’m convinced that these people really just like attention because there’s no fucking way someone is this stupid,” commented one user.

Many shared similar sentiments, such as: “The boom of podcasting has been such a tour de force of seeing what’s inside dumb people’s heads that you otherwise wouldn’t think could be.”

Others joked that he was “100% gay” for not wanting to enjoy sex with his wife, while many fellow Americans bemoaned the next four years of America under Trump. @ThePoliticalHQ said “And remember folks, his vote counts the same as yours…” and @TheSaurus381 called MAGA “The most embarrassing cult of weirdos in human history.”