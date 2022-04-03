—

At a fundraiser, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump told a “Gays For Trump” supporter in the crowd that they “don’t look gay.”

On Wednesday night, the former President was speaking at a fundraiser for Republican House Candidate John Gibbs when someone in the crowd shouted, “Gays for Trump!”

When a person in the crowd shouted, “We’re over here.” Trump pointed at them and said, “You don’t look gay.”

As the crowd laughed, Trump said, “We did great with the gay population, as you know.”

Trump told a “Gays for Trump” supporter, “You don’t look gay” during a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser event for Michigan Republican John Gibbs. The crowd laughed. pic.twitter.com/JedrScyISz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 31, 2022

It is unclear what Trump meant by “look gay” or by “did great with the gay population.”

In an interview with Newsweek, Peter Boykin, founder of Gays for Trump tried to explain Trump’s homophobic remarks, saying that Gays for Trump members “probably wouldn’t ‘look gay’ because it’s a stereotype that fits more with the typical ‘look’ of leftist LGBT.”

In 2020, The Human Rights Campaign released a list of Trump’s concerted attacks on LGBTQ communities. In a statement, they said, “The Trump-Pence administration is the most virulently anti-LGBTQ administration in decades — the RNC cannot put lipstick on a pig.”