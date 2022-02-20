—

Popular TVNZ Breakfast co-host Matty McLean announced on Sunday that he had got engaged to his partner of five years Ryan Teece.

“After five years of memories, on our anniversary, Ryan created a pretty amazing new one by asking me to marry him,” McLean posted on Twitter.

Teece, an Auckland-based real estate agent, took to social media to post his own update. “So I guess we have a wedding to plan,” Teece posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty McLean (@mattymcleannz)

Ladies, I’m off the market!

McLean, had broken the news of his engagement to his Breakfast co-hosts John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart on Friday.

On Monday morning, co-hosts Campbell and Melissa Stokes opened the show with the song Going To The Chapel.

“Ladies, I’m off the market. There have been a couple (of people) living in hope,” McLean, who also presents the weather bulletin on the top-rated show, joked. He shared more details with his colleague about his emotional reaction to the proposal.

McLean said the proposal was a “surprise”. The couple had booked a staycation in Auckland to celebrate their fifth anniversary. McLean said he did not suspect anything as he had also helped plan the staycation.

‘A Beautiful Man’

McLean said the proposal came “totally out of the blue”.

“I cried… quite a lot,” said McLean, adding he was “very, very happy”.

His colleagues said they were happy for him and that Ryan was a “beautiful man”.

Clarkson said she was shocked initially when McLean had said that he had an announcement. “I thought you were telling us that you were leaving or something,” said Clarkson.

McLean showed off the ring that Teece had picked up. “It has a little bit of bling on it.”

Homophobic Complaint Against McLean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty McLean (@mattymcleannz)

The out gay presenter is popular on New Zealand television, but has faced his own share of homophobic complaints from viewers.

Last year in April, McLean presented a segment of Aussie Adventure to promote Australian tourism, and spoke to cabaret performer Hans. The fun interaction between the two was capped off by Hans suggesting to McLean to kiss him on the cheek, but then moved his face for a kiss on the lips.

This incensed one viewer, who shot off a complaint to the Broadcasting Standards Authority saying it was “pornographic”.

“I think that the interactions of two males, one preening the other, was in bad taste and indecent especially during the school holidays … I do not consider context a defence. It was the school holidays and so I think the broadcaster should have been mindful of that,” the complainant claimed.

The BSA dismissed the complaint. “So proud of me and @accordionhans who received a BSA complaint for our “pornographic” interaction on @breakfaston1 earlier this year,” McLean posted on Instagram.