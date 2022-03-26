—

Henry, the male sex robot (right) and (left) Yuri Furuushi, a programmer of the Realbotix AI application talks to Henry.

Just over half of respondents in a survey said they would be interested in having sex with a robot and two in five people surveyed said they were open to the idea of having a threesome with a sex robot.

And while the folks over at SexualAlpha freely admit that the sample size of 3,292 people is small, it does seem to point to the fact that people are surprisingly open-minded when it comes to the question of interacting or having sexual relations with sex robots.

In fact, more people would prefer to have their world rocked by a sex robot (37.5%), rather than invite over a human lover for casual sex (30.1%).

“Yes, the sample size is small. And before taking this survey people needed to indicate they are okay with being asked sensitive kinds of questions (a requirement for all sex-related questionnaires), which means that pool of people isn’t exactly random. However, it still shows interesting trends on how people’s attitude is changing against sex robots and new technology,” SexualAlpha said.

A Gay Male Sex Robot Is Coming Soon

As reported in the Star Observer in June last year, there is actually a gay male sex robot coming to a walk-in wardrobe near you. Henry the Gay Male Sex robot, is rumoured to be shipping with self-lubricating erogenous zones soon.

And it doesn’t hurt that Henry and his ilk, male and female, are all disturbingly good looking, in that plasticy, too many fillers kinda way, though it’s probably obvious that they’re never going to make a sex robot with a face like a half-chewed pastie.

Plus, it makes the following stats that you’re about to read a little easier to get your head around.

Hold onto your hats folks!

More People Would Have Sex With A Robot Than Invite Someone For Casual Sex

When respondents to the survey were asked to presume they were single and had a hankering for some kind of sexual release more people would prefer to get the deed done with the robot sitting on the charger in the utility cupboard than go to the trouble of making their personal areas ready for public consumption and invite a random human being over for casual sex!

Most people responded they’d just take care of business themselves (49.2%) or use a sex toy (42.5%). But it is intriguing to learn that when offered a choice between a sexual encounter between a living and breathing human and an artificially heated bag of computer chips, more people would choose the robot! Around 37.5% said they would use a sex robot, while 30.2% said they would invite someone for casual sex or hire a human escort (21.1%).

41.9% Of People Said They’d Have A Threesome With A Sex Robot And Their Partner Given The Opportunity

Couples have been inviting guests into their bedrooms for as long as there have been couples but a lot of the time, there are myriad of insecurities that come with inviting a third person into that most intimate of spaces – could sex robots be the solution to that particular dilly of a pickle?

41.9% of people surveyed said that if the opportunity to include a sex robot in a threesome with their partners came up, they’d be totally up for that by agreeing or strongly agreeing.

25.3% strongly disagreed, perhaps indicating that there might be an issue-based conversation if you broached the subject, but the high degree of acceptance appears to indicate that synthetic lovers in your sexual threesomes might be here sooner than people think.

“We asked participants in survey 2 if they agreed with the statement “Sex robots of the future (that can move and interact with people) will reduce cases of sexual assault if they become widespread. 52.2% of respondents agreed with this statement, while another 25.1% weren’t sure.”

A Surprising % Of People Have Had Sex With Or Own A Sex Robot Themselves

Over 29% of the respondents said that talking AI sex robots could replace humans as romantic partners in the future. Around 50.7% of people thought it was possible to form genuine romantic attachments to sex robots, while 41% of respondents believed that using a sex robot qualifies as cheating on a romantic partner.

And sex robots aren’t even necessarily as far into the mainstream future as you might think – an incredible number of respondents admit to having already owned or had sexual relations with that robot – 15.5%!

And considering that cyber brothels, where ‘customers engage with high-tech sex dolls while wearing a VR headset to simulate a realistic experience“ are already a thing, the number of people who have had sexual contact with a sex robot will only increase.

Let’s hope they’ll come with that pyrolytic cleaning function that ovens have for easy maintenance!

Check out the full survey results from SexualAlpha here.