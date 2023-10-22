UK To Introduce Delayed Ban On Gay Conversion Practices

UK Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to introduce the long-delayed ban on gay and transgender conversion practices.

Obtained by the Times, a draft bill banning conversion practices has been included within the King’s Speech, for the opening of Parliament in November.

The move follows recent protests throughout the UK requesting the ban finally be implemented, with former Prime Minister Theresa May failing to introduce the bill in 2018.

Divided Amongst Conservative Party

The Conservative Party has reportedly been divided on introducing the ban, however, members have told Sunak to push forward. The party fears they would lose party members and LGBTQI votes if the bill is not implemented, reports the Guardian.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister could not confirm if the ban will be introduced, but acknowledged the damaging impacts of the practice.

“The government has consistently said that no one in this country should be harmed or harassed for who they are, and so-called conversion therapy is abhorrent,” the spokesperson told the Guardian.

“But in terms of the future process, I will let the leader of the house set this out.”

Ban To Be Trans-Inclusive

Activists and pro-equality politicians have welcomed the bill. A 2018 survey report revealed 2% of LGBTQI participants had undergone conversion practices, and a further 5% had been offered.

Recent protests had activists requesting the ban be instated, and to include banning efforts to change gender identity as well as sexual orientation.

The proposal is expected to include trans-inclusive clauses, and will ensure the ban includes subjecting both adults and children to the practice.

The King’s Speech is prepared by government ministers, and includes the government’s plans during parliamentary sitting. The conversion therapy ban is expected to included, and subsequently be voted upon before the next election.

The speech will be presented by King Charles at the Opening of Parliament, on November 7.

Follows Anti-Trans Comments From Members

The draft of the policy follows recent anti-trans comments made by Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the Conservative Party Conference, earlier in the month.

In his speech, Sunak said, “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t. A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

Braverman also made a speech during the conference, criticising “gender ideology” saying “The evidence demonstrates that if you don’t challenge this poison, things just get worse.”

Both had been criticised by world leaders and members of their own party for their respective comments.

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter posted to Twitter, calling Sunak’s comments “hurtful” and for “fuelling transphobia.”

Hurtful and very disappointing. These words are fueling transphobia and endangering the lives of many people around the world. Trans women are women. And in no way a threat to others. Don't join the real bullies, @RishiSunak. https://t.co/dr4UJaoBmI — Petra De Sutter (@pdsutter) October 5, 2023

Openly gay and conservative London Assembly Member Andrew Boff was removed from the conference for heckling during Braverman’s speech. Boff later described the speech as “fictitious” and making the “Conservative Party look transphobic and homophobic.”