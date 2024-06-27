David Tennant Praised After Telling Anti-LGBT Politician To ‘Shut Up’

Chloe Sargeant
June 27, 2024
David Tennant Praised After Telling Anti-LGBT Politician To 'Shut Up'
David Tennant is being praised by the LGBTQI+ community after a fiery speech about a prominent anti-LGBTQI+ and transphobic UK politician. He gave the speech while accepting an award for being a “celebrity ally” at this year’s British LGBT Awards.

In the speech, the Doctor Who star spoke about anti-LGBTQI+ Tory Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, saying he wished she would “shut up”.

In his acceptance speech he said: “Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.”

To put the remarks in context, Tennant had been riffing on “acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be”, saying: “We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.”

David Tennant is a long-standing LGBTQI+ ally

Tennant is a long-time LGBTQI+ ally who has frequently spoken in support of the community.

He was recently seen in a t-shirt backing trans rights, and last year sported a rainbow pin badge in the colours of the non-binary flag in support of one of his children, who is non-binary.

In his speech he declared: “Pride is very important in our house, it’s a family affair, we have skin in the game, so this event tonight thrills me.”

Badenoch “will not shut up”

In response, Badenoch retweeted Tennant’s speech with a caption that began: “I will not shut up.”

She added, “I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls”.

She then called Tennant a “rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publically for my existence to end.”

She then attacked the Labour party, who Tennant supports, saying: “this is an early example of what life will be like if they win.”

The Labour candidate for Brent East, Dawn Butler weighed in: “Not all black women think the same. I agree with David Tennant. That’s it, that’s the tweet.”

Badenoch a vocal opponent to LGBTQI+ rights

Despite being the UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities, Badenoch has

  • blocked legislation that would have banned conversion therapy
  • spouted damaging misinformation about trans identities
  • misgendered trans people
  • moved to restrict gender recognition for those moving to the UK
  • positioned herself as a supporter of TERF ideologies and rhetoric
  • positioned herself as one of the UK’s most vocal opponents to LGBTQI+ rights.

Most recently, she has campaigned to make biological sex a protected characteristic in the Equality Act, which would harm and restrict trans people.

Tennant also attacked by Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called out Tennant on X

Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer told broadcasters he “wouldn’t have engaged in the way” Tennant did, referencing being “able to robustly disagree” but “with respect for everybody involved in that robust discussion.”

Fans backed Tennant, and praised him for his staunch allyship:

