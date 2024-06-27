David Tennant Praised After Telling Anti-LGBT Politician To ‘Shut Up’

David Tennant is being praised by the LGBTQI+ community after a fiery speech about a prominent anti-LGBTQI+ and transphobic UK politician. He gave the speech while accepting an award for being a “celebrity ally” at this year’s British LGBT Awards.

In the speech, the Doctor Who star spoke about anti-LGBTQI+ Tory Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, saying he wished she would “shut up”.

In his acceptance speech he said: “Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.”

To put the remarks in context, Tennant had been riffing on “acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be”, saying: “We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.”

David Tennant at the British LGBT Awards where he was presented with LGBT+ Celebrity Ally award ❤ :) #DavidTennanthttps://t.co/WYSf6n8Q0S pic.twitter.com/UKafhcNFPG — FuckYeahGoodOmens (@FYeahGoodOmens) June 25, 2024

David Tennant is a long-standing LGBTQI+ ally

Tennant is a long-time LGBTQI+ ally who has frequently spoken in support of the community.

He was recently seen in a t-shirt backing trans rights, and last year sported a rainbow pin badge in the colours of the non-binary flag in support of one of his children, who is non-binary.

In his speech he declared: “Pride is very important in our house, it’s a family affair, we have skin in the game, so this event tonight thrills me.”

Badenoch “will not shut up”

In response, Badenoch retweeted Tennant’s speech with a caption that began: “I will not shut up.”

She added, “I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls”.

She then called Tennant a “rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publically for my existence to end.”

She then attacked the Labour party, who Tennant supports, saying: “this is an early example of what life will be like if they win.”

I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls. A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publicly… https://t.co/caIQOFYnrU — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 25, 2024

The Labour candidate for Brent East, Dawn Butler weighed in: “Not all black women think the same. I agree with David Tennant. That’s it, that’s the tweet.”

Badenoch a vocal opponent to LGBTQI+ rights

Despite being the UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities, Badenoch has:

blocked legislation that would have banned conversion therapy

spouted damaging misinformation about trans identities

misgendered trans people

moved to restrict gender recognition for those moving to the UK

positioned herself as a supporter of TERF ideologies and rhetoric

positioned herself as one of the UK’s most vocal opponents to LGBTQI+ rights.

Most recently, she has campaigned to make biological sex a protected characteristic in the Equality Act, which would harm and restrict trans people.

Tennant also attacked by Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called out Tennant on X:

Freedom of speech is the most powerful feature of our democracy. If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 26, 2024

Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer told broadcasters he “wouldn’t have engaged in the way” Tennant did, referencing being “able to robustly disagree” but “with respect for everybody involved in that robust discussion.”

Fans backed Tennant, and praised him for his staunch allyship:

I love that Sunak has decided his next step to improve his party’s popularity is to go to war with David Tennant, Britain’s most likeable man — Matt Wain (@TheMattWain) June 26, 2024

the fact that this is about david tennant telling a transphobic politician to shut up is absolutely sending me https://t.co/kskBqrjC7o pic.twitter.com/OZsi0BszJ8 — kaz (@azirascrowley) June 26, 2024

David Tennant has already defeated 2 prime ministers. Your chances aren’t great. https://t.co/WB3nAMnwkK pic.twitter.com/FdO2MHQD9U — House of the Dra-John | Targaryen Era 🔥🩸 (@JohnMartinPugh) June 26, 2024

Who else stands with David Tennant 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/xXIdLTqXSZ — David Mirren (@davidmcgeoch9) June 26, 2024