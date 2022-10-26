—

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has chosen an anti-trans MP to be his minister for women and equalities.

The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for International Trade @TradeGovUK and President of the Board of Trade. She has also been appointed Minister for Women and Equalities @GEOgovuk. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/1VVWpBW92C — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

Caught Making Transphobic Comments in Leaked Audio

In September 2021, Badenoch was caught making transphobic comments in a leaked audio recording obtained by Vice World News, which was recorded in 2018.

At the time, she was, then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s minister for equalities.

In the recording, she says, “It’s no longer about minority rights in terms of race any more or nationality. It’s now, you know like, it’s not even about sexuality now, it’s now like the whole transgender movement, where, OK well we’ve got gay marriage, and civil partnerships, so what are transsexuals looking for?”

Badenoch continued, “Even when, you know, so, people hear about, you know like the whole bathroom thing, it’s actually more of an American thing but they have a similar problem, that, right so now it’s not just about being free to marry who you want, you now want to have men using women’s bathrooms.”

“This 2018 comment has been taken out of context, with the Minister making a clear point about striking the balance for equality and fairness when there are multiple and often competing demands between different groups. It should not be used to misrepresent her views.”

In response to Badenoch’s appointment, CEO of PinkNews Benjamin Cohen tweeted, “Kemi Badenoch who described trans women as “men”, banned gender neutral toilets at her failed leadership bid launch and abstained on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland is the new cabinet Minister for Women & Equalities. This is the appointment many LGBTQ+ campaigners feared.”

Kemi Badenoch who described trans women as “men”, banned gender neutral toilets at her failed leadership bid launch and abstained on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland is the new cabinet Minister for Women & Equalities. This is the appointment many LGBTQ+ campaigners feared🧵 — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) October 25, 2022

Green MP Caroline Lucas sarcastically tweeted, “Kemi “culture war warrior” Badenoch to become our Equalities Minister… excellent.”

Kemi “culture war warrior” Badenoch to become our Equalities Minister… excellent https://t.co/Wh6xs3jGds — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 25, 2022

Actor, Screenwriter, and author Emma Kennedy tweeted, “I’m sure Kemi Badenoch has her strengths but being a champion for the LGBT community isn’t one of them. Making her Equalities Minister is a really shitty thing to do.”

I’m sure Kemi Badenoch has her strengths but being a champion for the LGBT community isn’t one of them. Making her Equalities Minister is a really shitty thing to do. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 25, 2022