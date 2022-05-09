—

US Senator from Kansas, Roger Marshall, has called for a new television rating system, to warn parents about LGBTQI content in shows.

Marshall, a Republican, wrote a letter to the TV Parental Guidelines Advisory Board asking the board to update the rating system to disclose the inclusion of any sexual orientation or gender identity-related subject matter.

Advertisement

He goes on to write, “The motivations of hyper-sexualized entertainment producers striving to push this content on young audiences are suspect at best and predatory at worst.

“The Board is obligated to ensure the rating criteria helps parents be informed about mature content before it is displayed to their children.

Advertisement

Republican Senators Back LGBTQI Content Warning

The letter was also signed by Senator Mike Braun from Indiana, Senator Kevin Cramer from North Dakota, Senator Mike Lee from Utah, and Senator Steve Daines from Montana; all Republicans.

According to the Kansas City Star, Marshall’s office provided examples of shows that should receive the rating change.

“Marshall’s office shared four shows — “Danger Force” and “The Loud House” on Nickelodeon, and “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” and the upcoming “Dead End: Paranormal Park” on Netflix.”

The letter gives a date of May 18 for the Board to reply with a plan. It also requests an in-person briefing with members of the Board.

According to a GLAAD’s Where We Are on TV report, released in February, a record-high number of LGBTQI characters were seen in regular and recurring roles on US TV in 2021-2022.