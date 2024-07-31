Victoria Police Investigating Attacks On Gay Men Who Were Lured Using Dating Apps

Five gay men have approached Victoria Police in the past two months after they were lured on gay dating apps and then assaulted and robbed.

In one disturbing case, offenders used geo-tagging on social media to identify a victim’s house. The victim, however, fought back forcing the offenders to flee empty-handed. In the other cases that took place in public places, the offenders filmed the victims before assaulting them and fleeing with the victim’s belongings including bags, phones, and wallets.

The series of alarming attacks has prompted Victoria Police to launch investigations into the offenses. Police suspect that additional incidents may have occurred but have not been reported yet, and have appealed to victims to come forward.

“We’re thoroughly investigating these concerning incidents and urge anyone with information to make a report to the police,” Hume Crime Investigation Unit Senior Constable Grace Fryer said in a statement.

Police Urge For CCTV Footage

Police said they have spoken to all five victims and have urged anyone with CCTV footage of the alleged attacks to contact the investigation team.

“We know this has been a distressing situation for the victims involved – which is why we’re working tirelessly to track down these offenders and hold them to account. If you or someone you know has experienced this behaviour after using a dating app or other social media platforms please come forward. The more we know – the more we can do something about it and keep victims safe,” said Senior Constable Fryer.

Earlier this month, ACT Police said they were investigating two alleged homophobic assaults in Canberra, where gay men were lured using dating apps.

Priority and Safer Communities Division Acting Commander Kelly Lawson assured the community that the police were taking the spate of attacks “extremely seriously” and were investigating it.

“Victoria Police is committed to the safety and well-being of LGBTIQA+ communities,” said Lawson. “There is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society. Everyone has a right to go about their lives, meet new people, and start a relationship in safety.

Lawson cautioned those using dating apps and social media platforms to remain vigilant. “As when using any app or social media platform, please always remain vigilant by protecting your identity and location and verifying the other person’s identity before meeting up,” said Lawson, adding, “Most apps also have useful safety features and if you are subjected to harm or violence, please tell the police.”

Here’s how you can report a crime to Victoria Police

In an emergency, always phone Tripe-0 (000).

If you can’t get to a phone, ask someone else to do it for you.

else to do it for you. If you need police assistance and the matter is not urgent, phone 131 444 or make a report online here.

To speak to a Victoria Police LGBTIQA+ Liaison Officer, visit the Victoria Police website here.











