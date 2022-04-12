—

Charlee Corra Disney, an heir to the Walt Disney Corporation, has come out as transgender and condemned Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’

The news was revealed in a statement from Charlee’s father, Roy P. Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney. Roy also announced a donation of $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

‘A Proud Member of the LGBTQ+ Community’

In a statement to the Washington Times, Roy wrote, "Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community."

“We were heartbroken when Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law in Florida. The fight isn’t over, and we are determined to do everything we can to stop this from happening in other places.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Charlee, 30, reflected on their past political inaction saying, “I feel like I don’t do very much to help. I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”

‘Had Very Few Openly Gay Role Models’ and No Trans Role Models

Charlee discussed the difficulty growing up and their reason for speaking up, saying “I had very few openly gay role models. I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.”

Abigail Disney, in a tweet on April 9 commended her brother, Roy P. Disney’s actions. She said, “Today I am busting with pride at what my brother and his wife have done. So proud so proud so proud!!!”

Today I am busting with pride at what my brother and his wife have done. So proud so proud so proud!!! https://t.co/0VIiGXuLNp — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 8, 2022

Walt Disney Faces Conservative Backlash

The Walt Disney Corporation has received backlash in recent weeks from both conservatives for “pushing a progressive LGBT agenda on employees” and from the LGBTQ community for their silence in the lead up to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a conservative Republican, signed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” into law on Monday, March 28.

The Bill, officially named the Parental Rights in Education Bill, will restrict the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity.

It states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Parents would be able to sue if a school if school is suspected of violating the law.