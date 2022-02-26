—

March 5, Sydney Cricket Ground at 6pm

In his first live performance in Australia for a decade, singer-songwriter Darren Hayes returns home to head up a superstar line-up for the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday 5 March 2022. Fresh off the back of the release of his new track ‘Let’s Try Being In Love’, Hayes’ Mardi Gras performance will mark his 20th year as a solo recording artist, as well the 25th anniversary of Savage Garden’s acclaimed debut, self-titled album.

Australian Music Legend Vanessa Amorosi

The Parade will also feature a special performance from Australian music legend Vanessa Amorosi, presented by Principal Partner, American Express. Other musical guests for the LGBTQIA+ community’s night of nights include ARIA-nominated singer-songwriter Mo’Ju, Timothy Springs and Prinnie Stevens, and local DJs KILIMI, Charlie Villas and Division 4.

6,500 Marchers in 160 Floats

There’ll be 6,500 marchers in 160 floats, including First Nations people, trans and gender diverse groups, 78ers, community organisations, businesses, social causes, dancing boys and girls, gravity-defying hair, lots of skin, lots of fabric, and lots and lots of glitter.

It is the block-out event of the Sydney LGBTQ+ calendar.

Tickets from $10.