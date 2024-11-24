Wicked Stars Mocked For Bizarre Interview With Queer Journalist

The press tour for the new Wicked film is seemly unstoppable as the films stars have toured the world doing countless interviews.

Just when we thought we’d seen everything on the press tour, one interview has really sparked people’s interest.

For all the wrong reasons.

“Holding space and feeling power”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have done their fair share of press for the new Wicked film and perhaps at this point, they’re on auto pilot with their responses.

During their interview with Tracey E. Gilchrist from out.com the pair got caught with a seemingly odd question/statement from the journalist that has everyone laughing.

When sitting down to talk with the pair Gilchrist opens by stating.

“I’ve seen, this week people are taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that.”

Just what this was supposed to mean, remains to be seen, however a breathless Cynthia Erivo responded.

“Uh … I didn’t know that that was happening” responds Erivo as she clutches the air in shock.

But we know it must be true because Tracey confirms “I’ve seen it, yeah.”

“That’s … really powerful” Erivo follows as Ariana strangely reaches out to stroke her finger.

“That’s … what I wanted. I didn’t know that was happening …?”

But Gilchrist wanted to make sure the stars knew she had her sources correctly, so she followed to confirm she’d witnessed this personally.

“I’ve seen it on a couple posts,” she affirms “I don’t know how widespread” she reveals.

But the real kicker to back up her statement was the revelation that she works in queer media, which she seems to believe clinches the deal.

“But you know, I am in queer media, so …”

Complete with a dramatic violin backing track of the iconic song the whole clip is framed as a touching and moving moment, however it has left fans at a loss as to just what was happening in that room.

Fans ruthlessly mock Wicked interview

True to form the internet lept to life as footage of the interview started going viral with no-one quite able to process what they’d just witnessed.

It wasn’t long before the memes sprung to life as people rushed to give their two cents on “holding space” and “feeling power” and they delivered in spades.

We could write commentary on these posts, but they speak for themselves.

In the meantime we’ll be over here holding space and feeling power in these tweets for a few minutes, enjoy.

Not now sweetie mommy is taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that pic.twitter.com/Srxh9xn4yH — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 22, 2024

I couldn’t help but wonder… if Big could hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity, why couldn’t he hold space for me? pic.twitter.com/IsC6PFv7bt — Chris Murphy (@christress) November 22, 2024

Thanks for your email! I’m currently out of office to take the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really hold space with that. I’ll get back to you as soon as I am able. Best regards, — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) November 22, 2024

they were the first to take the lyrics of defying gravity and really hold space with that pic.twitter.com/lZ7GffsK3r — andres (@barbzforbernie) November 21, 2024

I can’t tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been “holding space” for the lyrics of a 20 year old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia’s index finger, or the reveal of “a couple of posts” https://t.co/eDDUNcvaRn — maya 🦇 (@irish_goodbi) November 22, 2024

nobody’s holding space for the lyrics of defying gravity anymore! whatever happened to feeling power in that??? pic.twitter.com/kzMCSKTKEg — ben (derogatory) 🍉 (@TheBenGib) November 22, 2024