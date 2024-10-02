The Winners of 2024’s SGLBA Education Fund Scholarships Have Been Announced

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) celebrated the 2024 SGLBA Education Fund Awards Night tonight in Sydney, where they announced the three recipients of incredible scholarships that support their educational pursuits.

The awards ceremony was held at Mezzanine House in Sydney’s CBD, where a crowd of New South Wales’ most impressive LGBTQIA+ professionals gathered to celebrate the awards and the deserving winners.

The SGLBA has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ succeed through scholarships and grants. The SGLBA Education Fund was created to empower LGBTQIA+ people over the age of 30, to change the trajectory of their lives through the power of education through financial grants to help people undertake a formal learning and development program to create positive change in their own lives, or through them, the lives of others in the community.

Altogether, the recipients of the three scholarships receive a total of $17,500 in help them achieve their full potential in their respective goals and careers.

This year’s winners are Adam Knobel, Renee Murray and Sinead Lewis.

Adam Knobel will receive the Michael Glynn Scholarship of $10,000, Renee Murray will receive The Rise Scholarship of $5,000, and Sinead Lewis will receive $2,500 through The Volmac Group Scholarship.

“Education transforms lives, and these inspiring individuals from our community are truly deserving of the Fund’s support this year,” SGLBA Education Fund Committee Chair Michael Shevers told Star Observer.

‘Thank you to everyone who applied for the scholarships and contributed to the SGLBA Education Fund through donations over the past year. Only through the generosity of personal donations and fundraising efforts, and that of our Award sponsor this year, the Volmac Group, are these life-changing scholarships possible.”

SGLBA President Jarrod Lomas congratulated the 2024 winners, “all of whom are well-deserving and sure to gain from furthering their education in the coming years.”

“On behalf of the SGLBA, I extend my gratitude to the SGLBA Education Fund committee and team for their efforts in realising this year’s scholarships – thank you, Michael, Emily, Jiri, Joseph and Chris,” he said.

The SGLBA Education Fund 2024 Scholarships and Recipients

The Michael Glynn Scholarship ($10,000) – Adam Knobel

Course: Masters of Business Administration (Social Impact), UNSW

“This scholarship gives me the opportunity to complete my education while continuing my work with non-profits that seek to transform lives and drive social change,” Adam told Star Observer. “It is great a reminder of the power of community. I am more motivated than ever to continue working with people seeking to change hearts, minds and laws and to help create a better, more compassionate world.”

The Rise Scholarship ($5,000) – Renee Murray

Course: Diploma of Counselling, Australian Institute of Professional Counsellors

“Receiving the SGLBA Education Fund scholarship means the world to me. It’s more than just a chance to pursue my studies in counselling; it’s a way to give back to LGBTQ+ youth in my community, creating a safe space that I never had,” said Renee. “Growing up, I didn’t have anyone to look up to and found myself on a very destructive path.

“Thankfully, I was able to turn my life around, and now I want to be the person who can guide others through their challenges and show them the strength and support that exists within our beautiful rainbow community. This scholarship is a step toward making that dream a reality while at the same time helping people reach their full potential while embracing their true selves.”

The Volmac Group Scholarship ($2,500) – Sinead Lewis

Diploma of Counselling, Australian Institute of Professional Counsellors

“Knowing the SGLBA recognises the often delayed milestones of queer people and offers an avenue to balance the scales is both validating and encouraging,” said Sinead.”I am so grateful to have received the Volmac Group scholarship as it has bolstered my confidence to further pursue my career, which will allow for me to give back to my community in meaningful ways.

You can learn more about The SGLBA Education Fund here.