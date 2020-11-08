—

“I am standing here today, because one of my childhood dreams is about to come true…’’

Growing up we never would have thought this was possible, that a fairytale wedding scenario was only inclusive for a princess and a prince.

Today, we can celebrate our freedom and acceptance in society as the marriage act 1961, changed to ‘the union of 2 people to the exclusion of all others, voluntarily entered into for life.’

However, even when it all came to fruition, we were not interested in the marriage affair. After 17 long years together, we were practically already bonded.

In the several months to follow, we faced a dark challenging time in our relationship, which brought us even closer together and led to the decision to make it official, get married, and why not?

It’s with special thanks to the older generation that has fought for our rights and paved the way for marriage equality.

Several days before I was born, on Saturday June 24, 1978, the first Mardi Gras event was held. I can only imagine the hardships and humility that our brothers and sisters of the LGBTQI community faced both in the past and the decades to follow, along with the AIDS epidemic which discriminated against our community.

We, as the next generation, wish to continue to inspire others. In particular the younger generation, not to be afraid and live a life without prejudice or hate!

Wedding planning is exciting, and we had a great supportive team behind us who formed a foundation for further dreaming and planning, even in the midst of a global health pandemic we remained calm as we communicated with them every step of the way.

Our dream come intention come October 3, 2020 was to simply spread love, joy and happiness to the world! It was just perfect, everything that we envisioned in our minds.

We were grateful for our numbers and recent ease of restrictions from the NSW government allowing up to 20 people from the wedding party to join us on the dance floor, though everyone still had to remain seated and not mingle. In turn, we had a constant flow of entertainment so that COVID restrictions were hardly noticed. Our guest were mesmerised from start to finish.

Perhaps it will take another generation, for the world to accept and be comfortable with same sex couples & families, But for the little ones to officially call me uncle is priceless, as they grow up with our big day in their hearts & pass the love onto future generations to come.

Not everyone comes from a loving & supportive family like we both have, so we both take a moment to remember those who are suffering from isolation, that our story along with others, can continue to change our world.