Chloe Grace Moretz Marries Her Girlfriend Of Seven Years

Hollywood star Chloe Grace Moretz has revealed she has married her long term girlfriend Kate Harrison on the weekend.

The pair who have been dating for the last seven years announced their engagement at the start of the year.

Moretz confirmed their wedding to Vogue ahead of the weekends ceremony.

Chloe Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison officially tie the knot

Chloe Grace Moretz has spent much of her life in the public eye since beginning her acting career at just eight years old.

The 28 year old actress had her earliest roles in Amityville Horror, Desperate Housewives and Diary of Wimpy Kid before her break through role in the hit film Kick Ass.

Since then Moretz has gone on to have a string of Hollywood acting roles including on screen and animated roles.

Her personal life also caught plenty of attention when she dated Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria from 2014 – 2018.

However she captured the worlds attention and admiration in 2024 when she came out as a “gay woman” in support of Kamala Harris during the US election, later revealing her engagement to Harrison the following year.

Despite largely keeping her personal life private she shared the details of her wedding to Harrison with Vogue, sharing beautiful images of their outfits ahead of the wedding.

“A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” she told the publication.

“So there’s fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.”

“We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows,” Moretz said.

“I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”

Moretz shared the beautiful images, taken by Pierre Mouton at their final fitting in Paris on her Instagram below.