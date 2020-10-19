—

The Honour Awards, organised by ACON, are NSW’s premier LGBTQI community awards event. These awards acknowledge the outstanding service and achievements of LGBTQI people and organisations.

These awards recognise achievements in areas including media, business, the arts, health, HIV, youth, visual arts and community service.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 awards which are typically held in October were cancelled. But while the event and awards will not take place as usual, ACON is taking this opportunity to use the ‘Honour’ brand to highlight some of the outstanding community service during the pandemic with a video series entitled, We Thank You.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill stated that “there are some incredible people and organisations in our communities doing amazing things to help others during these challenging times.” Some of the individuals featured in the series will include Carolyn Murray, (Director of Contact Tracing, NSW Health), Simon Byerley (Nurse Educator, St Vincent’s Hospital Darlinghurst), Trans Pride Australia, the Multicultural LGBTQI Community Food Assistance Program and the National Centre Of Indigenous Excellence food relief program, delivered in partnership with BLAQ Aboriginal Corporation.

The Honour Awards We Thank You video series launched on Monday, October 19 on ACON’s social media channels on Facebook , YouTube and Instagram