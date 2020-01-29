—

Council’s eighth annual ‘Feel the Love’ Mardi Gras reception is on Thursday, 6 February 2019 at Marrickville Library and Pavilion, 313 Marrickville Road, Marrickville, 7pm-9pm.

Feel the Love 2020 is themed Welcome Here.

Council and its LGBTIQ Working Group have been working with ACON to roll out the Welcome Here Project across community facilities and buildings, to ensure that the sexuality and gender diverse community feel safe, accepted and welcome in the Inner West..

‘Feel the Love’ is a chance for the LGBTIQ community to come together ahead of the official launch of the 41st Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and share their support of the diversity of the Inner West.

Everyone’s invited to enjoy a performance by Newtown’s Welcome Choir, chat to the stall holders and enjoy light refreshments. DJ ‘The Outlaw Jody Wales’ also features.

Tickets at Eventbrite.

Then on Tuesday, 11 February, Inner West Council will also host the Mardi Gras Official Flag Raising Ceremony at Lackey Street Piazza, Summer Hill, 6pm-7pm.

The Summer Hill Rainbow Crossing (the first permanent rainbow crossing in NSW) will be available to be ‘chalked in’ by children, families and community members with messages of love and support.

Rainbow flags will be flown throughout the Mardi Gras celebrations from the Piazza and several civic buildings throughout the Inner West area.

www.innerwest.nsw.gov.au/ FeelTheLove