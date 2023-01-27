—

Who doesn’t love a parade? The glamour, the glitz, the glory! Sydney’s world-famous Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade is one of the most spectacular and this year’s is going to be bigger and brassier than ever. Being on the street, feeling the excitement in the crowd is all part of the experience, but it doesn’t come easily. You need to get there very early, claim a spot, stand for hours, queue for refreshments and amenities – if there even are any nearby.

Or…

You can do it in luxury, comfort and style and get a ticket to the Pullman Pre-parade Playground. Pullman Sydney Hyde Park has prime location right on the corner of Oxford and College St, opposite the marshalling area. They’re transforming their lobby into a lively entertainment precinct so you can pre-game with class.

Cruise in at 4pm and enjoy hours of entertainment, arts, beats, eats and treats. DJs, Drag Queens and more. Passes so you can go outside and mingle with the preparing paraders then head back inside for more playground fun.

Get primed in style for the main event. Tickets are selling fast – don’t get left outside.

Pre-Parade Party Mardi Gras

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 4pm – 9pm

First Release $229