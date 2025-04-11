Rainbow Pride Will Be Shining Bright At Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2025

As the vibrant hues of the rainbow flag once again adorn the Sunshine Coast, the community is preparing for one of the region’s most dazzling, diverse, and dynamic events of the year — the 2025 Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras.

Now in its fifth glorious year, the festival returns bigger and brighter than ever on Saturday 7 June, bringing a tidal wave of love, laughter, and liberation to the much-loved Aussie World and Banana Bender Pub.

What began as a bold idea to bring Pride to Queensland’s coastal heart has blossomed into a cornerstone celebration — one that unites locals and visitors, families and friends, drag royalty and dancing queens. It’s a fabulous fusion of fun and fierce advocacy, where glitter meets purpose and every identity is not only welcomed but celebrated with open arms.

The origins of Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras

The birth of Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras was more than just a party; it was a powerful declaration. It signalled a vibrant new era for LGBTQIA+ visibility and inclusion on the Sunshine Coast, an area known for its sun, surf, and serenity — and now, increasingly, for its thriving queer community.

Since its inaugural event in 2020, the Mardi Gras has grown exponentially, becoming a safe and joyous space for people from all walks of life to connect and celebrate. From its grassroots beginnings, to becoming a must-attend event on the Pride calendar, the festival has remained deeply rooted in its mission: to elevate LGBTQIA+ voices, foster inclusivity, and remind everyone that love is love — full stop.

This year’s main stage at Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras is set to sparkle with an all-star lineup of queens and creatives guaranteed to bring the house down. And at the heart of it all is none other than Hannah Conda, the festival’s glittering headline act.

A beloved finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Hannah Conda is known for her theatrical flair, powerhouse vocals, and commitment to community. From the stages of Sydney to the international drag scene, Hannah has mesmerised audiences with her charm, quick wit, and heart.

Joining her are some of Australia’s fiercest and most fabulous drag talents, including:

Miss Lady Saint Diva : A Sunshine Coast icon and co-owner of Coast to Coast Drag Queen Bingo , Miss Lady Saint Diva is a dynamic performer whose electric charisma and sharp humour keep audiences coming back for more.



Gayleen Tuckwood : Rockhampton’s drag powerhouse, Gayleen is a proud trans woman and last year’s of the Queensland Pride Drag Performer of the Year . Known for her theatrical storytelling and camp aesthetic, Gayleen is the heart and soul of any stage she graces.



Chocolate Boxx : A proud First Nations performer and two-time Miss First Nation titleholder, Chocolate Boxx’s performances are layered with cultural significance, glamour, and pure joy — a true celebration of Blak excellence.



Roxy Harte : Brisbane’s beloved emcee and entertainer, Roxy Harte brings a riot of fun, charm, and talent to every event. With a background in drag bingo, karaoke, and cabaret, she’s a performer who knows how to read the room — and then raise the roof.

Archie Arsenic: Hailing from Meanjin/Brisbane, Archie Arsenic is a non-binary dynamo whose performances blend drag, burlesque, and sideshow spectacle. Crowned Queens Ball Performer of the Year in 2024, Archie is also a passionate advocate for disability and mental health awareness.



Together, these dazzling divas will turn the main stage into a kaleidoscope of colour, music, and magic, bringing the kind of energy that lifts spirits and loosens hips.

And in true festival fashion, the Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras isn’t just a one-night wonder. In the weeks leading up to the big day, attendees can get their glitter on with a series of fabulous pre-party events designed to get the community buzzing.

More Than Glitter: A Celebration With Purpose

While the sequins and strobe lights dazzle, the heart of the Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras remains deeply rooted in advocacy and inclusion. The event is more than a celebration — it’s a safe haven, a call to action, and a joyful resistance.

It serves as a reminder that, while there has been progress, the fight for equality continues. By creating space for connection and visibility, the Mardi Gras amplifies voices too often unheard and ensures everyone feels seen, valued, and celebrated.

“The Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras is a celebration that brings so much pride and joy to our community. We’re proud of it because it showcases the diversity, resilience, and vibrant spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community right here on the Coast,” says Neil Car, co-founder of the Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras. “It’s more than just a party—it’s a powerful platform for visibility, acceptance, and connection.”

“It creates a safe, inclusive space where people can be their authentic selves, surrounded by love and support. It reminds everyone—whether you’re part of the community or an ally—that the Sunshine Coast stands for equality and pride.

“With more events, bigger acts, new experiences, and the energy of a community that continues to grow stronger every year, 2025’s Mardi Gras is going to be unforgettable. It’s a celebration of love, identity, and progress—and everyone’s invited.”

Whether you’re a lifelong ally, part of the rainbow family, or just looking to dance the night away under the stars, Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2025 invites you to be part of something truly special.

For more information, head to sunshinecoastmardigras.com or follow the festival on social media.