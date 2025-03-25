Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Is Back For 2025

The Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras is ready to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion, as it returns for its fifth annual edition at the iconic Aussie World and Banana Bender Pub this June.

Organisers are promising an unforgettable night filled with vibrant entertainment, dazzling performances, and a strong message of unity within the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

The Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras has become a staple celebration in the region, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sydney legend and two time runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hannah Conda will be gracing the stage as the featured artist for this year’s celebrations.

Audiences will also be treated to a dynamic display of divas as their hosts, including Miss Lady Saint Diva, Gayleen Tuckwood, Chocolate Boxx, and Roxy Harte.

Attendees can look forward to a spectacular evening featuring jaw-dropping drag performances, high-energy music, and special guest appearances that will keep the crowd entertained throughout the night.

Dropping balls and clacking fans

With a lineup of local and national talent, this year’s Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras will showcase the best of LGBTQIA+ artistry and expression.

There’ll also be some exciting celebrations in the lead up to the big day, including Drag Queen Bingo on May 16 at the Big Bender Pub, which is promising to be an evening of glitz, glamour, and hilarious bingo antics hosted by some of Australia’s favourite drag queens.

Then, on June 1, the ever-fabulous Miss Lady Saint Diva will host Paint and Clack, with some mild artistic direction from a local artist. Guests will be able to create and take home their very own clack fan, so you’ll be thworp-ing around the dance floor in no time.

As always, the Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras continues its commitment to fostering inclusivity, awareness, and advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community. The event provides a safe and welcoming space for individuals to express themselves freely, connect with like-minded people, and celebrate the diversity of love and community.

Tickets are available now, so whether you’re a long-time supporter, a first-time attendee, or simply looking for a night of fun, laughter, and celebration, this event is certainly one to lock in the calendars.