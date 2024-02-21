Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Returns To Aussie World In 2024 

The date for the 2024 Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras has been set!

Returning to Aussie World this fabulous event full of glitz and glamour has been confirmed for the 1st of June 2024.

The event promises a “rainbow-infused extravaganza of love, laughter, and endless good vibes” and will be hosted by some of Queenslands drag darlings.

Queensland Drag Darlings to host Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras

Taking to the stage as hosts for the day will be the fabulous talents Miss Lady Saint Diva, Gayleen Tuckwood, Shanny T-Bone and Miss Synthetique.

The family friendly event will kick off from 5pm until 8:30pm with entertainment for children and adults to get the party started.

When the lights go down and the party starts at 8:30pm adults will be treated a fantastic evening event to celebrate all the fabulousness of the Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras.

More information on ticketing and entertainment will be available via their website at https://sunshinecoastmardigras.com/