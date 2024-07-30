Embrace The Winter Magic at Gay Ski Week Australia

For those who love the thrills of winter, fun times in the snow, ski slopes and great company, the ultimate winter getaway awaits at Gay Ski Week Australia.

Happening from August 30 to September 8 2024 at Falls Creek (VIC), this LGBTQIA+ event is nestled in the breathtaking Australian Alps and promises a unique blend of adventure, relaxation, and inclusivity, making it the perfect destination for the LGBTQIA+ community.

There’s something special about waking up in the warmth of your cozy accommodation in St Falls Resort, your host hotel for the festival, as you prepare for a day of adventure out on the crisp snow fields of Falls Creek.

With fully ski-in and ski-out access, you can hit the slopes straight from your doorstep either on your own or with a group of friends. After a day of exhilarating runs there’s nothing better than unwinding in your private hot-tub for some cheeky post snow beverages, soaking in the stunning alpine views with a few of your best Judys.

It’s luxury redefined, right in the heart of the action.

Gay Ski Week: Fun for Everyone

Gay Ski Week Australia is not just for ski enthusiasts.

With over 40 events tailored for all interests and identities, there’s something for everyone, including non-skiers. GSWA has a slew of fantastic events on offer.

Highlights include the Winter Onesieland Cocktail Party, T-Bar Trivia, Frock Hudson’s Balls Drop Bingo, Glitter & Glamour, Queer Film Night and much more, culminating in the Farewell to Falls Final Night Party. Other events include the Village Progressive Dinner, Picnic On The Peak group lunch, Rainbow Run as well as daily après, Cocktails & Karaoke, and Falls Creek Pub Crawl.

The festival is set to dazzle with performances by the fabulously furry Frock Hudson and the incomparable DJ Cliterally, plus local entertainers helping to light up the festival.

Whether you’re carving up the slopes or enjoying the vibrant nightlife, the inclusive atmosphere welcomes everyone to join the celebration.

Who doesn’t love a discount?

If there’s one thing better than a relaxing weekend away, it’s a discount and Gay Ski Week Australia are offering something special for Star Observer readers.

Book by Friday August 2 and save 30% on Festival Registration and Event Passes using the code “STAR30” at checkout.

There are a variety of different packages on offer for different nights and accommodation, meaning you can make the perfect arrangement for you and your friends to get away and experience all that Gay Ski Week Australia has to offer.

Secure Your Big Package

Ready to make unforgettable memories? Visit pointsofdifference.com/STAR or call the team at Points of Difference Travel & Events directly on 1300 990 390 to book your “Big Package” deal.

This all-inclusive package ensures you have everything you need for an incredible 10-day adventure, from premium accommodation and lift tickets to exclusive event access. 10-days too much to handle? No stress, there’s shorter options too!

With limited accommodation available, it’s essential to book NOW to guarantee your place.

Gay Ski Week Australia is more than just a festival—it’s a celebration of diversity, friendship, and pride in a spectacular winter setting.

Don’t forget Falls Creek is just a short two hour drive from Albury airport, meaning access to this fabulous event is accessible no matter where you are in Australia. However if you’re travelling from Melbourne there is a luxury coach service that will escort you right to your hotel door.

Whether you’re a seasoned skier, a snowboarding newbie, or simply looking to enjoy a fabulous winter escape, Gay Ski Week Australia has something for everyone.

Embrace the adventure, relish the camaraderie, and create lasting memories in an inclusive, welcoming environment.

Book now, pack your bags, and get ready for a winter experience like no other.

See you on the slopes!