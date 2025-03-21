Volvo — Long-Time LGBTQIA+ Allies — Have Released Their Most Sustainable Electric SUV Yet

Volvo has long been a champion for diversity and sustainability, aligning itself with the LGBTQIA+ community by advertising in our outlets going back decades, and creating thoughtful initiatives that not only included our community – they prioritised us.

Back in 2001, their trailblazing ‘Starting a Family’ ad campaign featured various same-sex couples and queer people, acknowledging that ‘family’ is a diverse word – and that’s beautiful. This campaign was a testament to Volvo‘s commitment to inclusivity, treating LGBTQIA+ customers with the same respect and consideration as their heterosexual counterparts.

Sustainability is something that many of us within the LGBTQIA+ community hold dear, and prioritise daily. So, why shouldn’t we prioritise it within our cars, too?

While specific statistics on EV ownership specifically within our community are limited, broader trends in Australia highlight a growing commitment to eco-friendly transportation. In 2023, new electric vehicle (EV) purchases more than doubled compared to 2022, with the total number of EVs on Australian roads now exceeding 180,000.

Enter the EX30 Twin, Volvo‘s smallest and most sustainable fully electric SUV. Designed with urban living in mind, its compact yet powerful build makes it perfect for city driving, effortlessly navigating tight streets and bustling traffic of the inner-city gaybourhoods.

The EX30 Twin offers impressive range options, ensuring it’s suitable for both daily commutes and longer drives, so whether you’re heading to work or embarking on a cute weekend getaway, it will have you covered. Safety – a hallmark of Volvo‘s reputation – is paramount in this SUV. Equipped with world-class safety technology, it provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

The EX30 Twin‘s interior is crafted with recycled and renewable materials, reflecting Volvo’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint. This thoughtful design ensures that luxury and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

Inside, the EX30 Twin boasts a high-tech minimalist interior. A smart touchscreen, premium audio system, and seamless connectivity features create a driving experience that’s both modern and intuitive. These amenities cater to the tech-savvy driver who values both form and function.

At Volvo Cars Rushcutters Bay, the commitment to a cleaner future is evident – this welcoming dealership actively promotes electrification. They’ll help you discover how making the switch to an electric vehicle aligns with the daily transport needs of you and your rainbow family.

Volvo‘s EX30 Twin stands as a testament to what happens when inclusivity and sustainability drive automotive design. And visiting Volvo Cars Rushcutters Bay provides more than just the chance to test drive the EX30 Twin; it’s an opportunity to engage with a community that’s passionate about sustainability and inclusivity.