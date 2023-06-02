It’s nice to be first, but get the right help

There’s no shame, everyone’s doing it. Looking at websites and apps, endlessly scrolling, comparing details, trying to find the perfect one. Searching for a property to buy is hard work, time-consuming and stressful. It’s even harder when you are dreaming of a new development that you can’t go and touch and feel. How do you go about it, and how do you know you’ve made the right choice?

iBuyNew is a property matchmaker for new and off-the-plan property. With expert licensed property consultants, a wealth of experience and knowledge, and deep connections to hundreds of developers around the country, iBuyNew can ensure you’ll buy the right home or investment property, on the best possible terms.

iBuyNew deals exclusively with brand new or off-the-plan apartments and town houses. You will be the very first person to turn the key and the very first to use the kitchen, the bathrooms, the bedroom and experience the views and surrounds. Most have experienced that amazing sense of driving or sitting in a new car, but have you experienced the elevated excitement of a pristine and untouched, brand new apartment or town home?

A lot of us living in big cities – especially Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane – are looking for that really special getaway. Want a sunny, beachside apartment in one of the country’s most dynamic cities? Then look no further than the Gold Coast, where iBuyNew has great expertise and is selling the prime apartments in the area. These off-the-plan purchases are in new builds or soon to be constructed premium projects, stacked with incredible amenities and features. Best of all, you only need to pay 10% upfront and then nothing until completion in 2024, 2025 or even 2026 – you just choose the timeframe that will suit you best financially.

Whether you’re planning a sea-change or looking for an investment and occasional retreat (maybe even some party time), you’ll want to have a look at one of these Gold Coast jewels. Inside are modern, high quality appliances and fittings and some of the most stunning views in the world. Outside is one of the world’s most magnificent stretches of shoreline to which you will have easy and direct access from many of the projects iBuyNew have available.

Advertisements

Still a little sceptical about buying off-the-plan or worried about what happens to your deposit before the project is completed? Well, you can ease your mind: with iBuyNew, all deposits are held in a solicitors trust account; there is never any risk of losing your deposit so forget that scary buying- off-the-plan myth.

This is a big decision and huge investment, so you should get the right advice and team around you first. And, if previous clients are anything to go by, then iBuyNew are the right people. With hundreds of recommendations from happy customers, they’ve received a 4.9 star rating on independent website, TrustPilot.

iBuyNew only deal with properties that have developers with exceptional track records, offering structural guarantees and warranties. Their consultants are independent and act as buyer’s advocates at no cost to you. They know all the ins and outs of new developments, and your consultant will be with you on the whole journey, guiding you from the moment you make an enquiry to getting the keys to your dream apartment or town home.

They will chat with you and work out exactly what you’re after and how you are placed to get it. iBuyNew do all the research for you and then present a shortlist of the most suitable properties, expertly vetted so that you don’t have to worry about any hidden nasties.

If you are warming to the idea, you need to speak with one of their senior property consultants, Simone. She is based on the Gold Coast herself and has more than twenty years worth of knowledge and experience in the South East Queensland market. She has extensive connections and a deep understanding of new developments on the Gold Coast, and, being part of the LGBTQI+ community, has a natural empathy with any particular needs of buyers. She truly is your buying angel.

The Gold Coast is a thriving hub of entertainment and active lifestyle and the perfect location for an investment property, holiday retreat, or even a new beginning. The cement trucks are rolling, so stop scrolling and contact an iBuyNew consultant now.

Call 1300 123 463 and ask to speak with Simone for the Gold Coast or visit the website:

Interested in the Gold Coast: www.ibuynew.com.au/lp/lgbtiqa-gold-coast-apartments

Interested outside of the Gold Coast: www.ibuynew.com.au/